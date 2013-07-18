* LLB accused of aiding wealthy Americans to evade tax
* Negotiations centre on LLB's Liechtenstein arm
* LLB's Swiss arm excluded from settlement being discussed
* Sale of swisspartners on hold
ZURICH, July 18 Liechtenstein's second-largest
bank LLB is close to a settlement with U.S. prosecutors
investigating tax evasion and has set aside an additional 31
million Swiss francs ($33 million) of provisions, it said on
Thursday.
LLB would become the third European bank, after
Switzerland's UBS and Wegelin, to settle with U.S.
authorities clamping down on offshore banks they accuse of
helping wealthy Americans to avoid paying tax.
The tiny European principality of Liechtenstein has been
quicker than Switzerland to succumb to pressure on its banking
secrecy laws, but its banks have struggled with the resulting
drop in client assets.
Liechtensteinische Landesbank, or LLB, said it is confident
a solution with U.S. authorities could be found in the coming
weeks. The bank's provisions for the U.S. tax dispute now total
47 million francs.
"It's now a case of clarifying final details and finishing
negotiations with the U.S. authorities," LLB spokesman Cyrill
Sele said.
The Swiss arm of LLB, which is closing, would be excluded
from this solution, Sele added.
LLB's Swiss arm is one of more than a dozen banks in
Switzerland under formal investigation by the United States,
including Credit Suisse, Julius Baer, the
Swiss arm of Britain's HSBC, privately held Pictet and
local government-backed Zuercher Kantonalbank and
Basler Kantonalbank.
Swiss banks will be allowed to cooperate with U.S.
authorities under a government plan agreed this month in an
attempt to help its banks avoid criminal charges.
The U.S. investigation has put the brakes on LLB's planned
sale of swisspartners, a wealth manager that specialises in
structuring funds to minimise tax payments.
LLB announced in March that it was cutting nearly a quarter
of its staff and expected a restructuring charge of 7 million
francs as a result of the closure of its Swiss arm.
The provisions, along with other costs, will drag down the
bank's profit by nearly 80 percent to 14 million francs when it
releases audited first-half figures on Aug. 29, LLB said.
"The implementation of strategic initiatives is on track,
though it has led to certain extraordinary costs," analysts at
Zuercher Kantonalbank said. "In terms of operation, LLB is doing
better than we had previously expected."