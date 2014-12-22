BRIEF-Kairuide Holding's shares to halt trade pending announcement
* Says trading in shares to halt from May 2 pending announcement
Dec 22 Lifan Industry Group Co Ltd
* Says sales in russia from Oct 1 to now at 2.78 billion roubles ($49.06 million)
* Says to cope with recent fall in rouble by raising product selling prices, investing rouble income in Russia and depositing it in local banks
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1JHpyZI
($1 = 56.6600 roubles)
MEXICO CITY, April 28 Mexican bottler and retailer Fomento Economico Mexicano on Friday said first-quarter net profit rose 9.7 percent year-on-year, less than expected, as higher costs ate into a surge in sales.