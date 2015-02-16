BRIEF-Regulator halts review of Jiangsu Huaxicun's private placement proposal
* Says securities regulator halts review of its share private placement proposal
Feb 16 Lifan Industry Group Co Ltd
* Says sold 29,713 motorcycles in January
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Df2WhG
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Says securities regulator halts review of its share private placement proposal
SOFIA, May 5 These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.