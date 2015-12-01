LONDON Dec 1 British pop singer Morrissey's
debut novel, "List of the Lost", won the award for the worst sex
scene of the year on Tuesday for a passage in which two
characters roll together into "one giggling snowball of
full-figured copulation".
Morrissey, one-time lead singer of The Smiths, was picked
for the dubious distinction of winning the tongue-in-cheek Bad
Sex in Fiction Award by Britain's Literary Review magazine for
his Penguin Classic book about four Boston relay runners who are
cursed by an old man.
"The judges were swayed by an ecstatic scene involving Ezra,
one of the athletes, and his plucky girlfriend, Eliza," the
judges said, citing a description of the two "screaming and
shouting as they playfully bit and pulled at each other in a
dangerous and clamorous rollercoaster coil of sexually violent
rotation ..."
The review, which announced the prize at a ceremony in
London, said the singer, whose full name is Steven Patrick
Morrissey, "was unable to attend due to touring commitments and
was unavailable for comment".
Morrissey, who is a leader in the indie pop movement, was
chosen from a seven-book shortlist that included Erica Jong's
"Fear of Dying" and "The Wire" screenwriter George Pelecanos's
"The Martini Shot".
The prize, whose stated purpose is "to draw attention to
poorly written, perfunctory or redundant passages of sexual
description in modern fiction, and to discourage them", was
established in 1993. In the past it has gone to such literary
lions as Ben Okri, Norman Mailer and Tom Wolfe.
The late American novelist John Updike is the only person to
date to have won a Lifetime Achievement Award for passages of
bad sex writing.
(Reporting by Michael Roddy; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)