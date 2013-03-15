LONDON, March 15 Archaeologists said on Friday
they had found a graveyard during excavations for a rail project
in London which might hold the remains of some 50,000 people
killed by the "Black Death" plague more than 650 years ago.
Thirteen skeletons laid out in two neat rows were discovered
2.5 metres (8 feet) below the road in the Farringdon area of
central London by researchers working on the 16 billion pound
($24 billion) Crossrail project.
Historical records had indicated the area, described as a
"no man's land", had once housed a hastily established cemetery
for victims of the bubonic plague which killed about the third
of England's population following its outbreak in 1348.
"At this early stage, the depth of burials, the pottery
found with the skeletons and the way the skeletons have been set
out, all point towards this being part of the 14th century
emergency burial ground," said Jay Carver, Crossrail's lead
archaeologist.
Limited records suggest up to 50,000 victims were buried in
less than three years in the Farringdon cemetery as the plague
ravaged the capital.
The archaeologists hope that the skeletons, which have been
taken away for scientific tests, will shed light on the DNA
signature of the plague and confirm the burial dates.
The cemetery find could be the second significant medieval
discovery in England recently, after archaeologists confirmed
last month they had discovered the remains of King Richard III,
who died in battle in 1485, under a car park in central England.
Building works for Crossrail, a new railway link under
central London and Europe's largest infrastructure project, have
already uncovered skeletons from more than 300 burials at a
cemetery near the site of the notorious Bedlam Hospital for the
mentally ill in the heart of the city of London.
(Reporting by Michael Holden)