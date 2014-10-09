* Largest knitting and sewing show opens in London
* Show appeals to traditionalists, and newcomers - director
* Designers cater to younger consumers
By Matilda Egere-Cooper
LONDON, Oct 9 A knitted wall hanging featuring
scenes from J.R.R. Tolkien's "Lord of the Rings" trilogy and
piles of yellow and tangerine merino and alpaca wool were among
items attracting interest at the Knitting and Stitching Show in
London this week.
Britain has seen a resurgence in the popularity of knitting
in recent years, helped by a BBC sewing "reality show", and the
London exhibition, the world's biggest gathering of knitting and
sewing enthusiasts, appears keen to instill the image that
knitting is now trendy not frumpy.
Groups of teenagers, along with young mothers and
middle-aged women, but only the odd man, turned out on
Wednesday, the opening day of the show which has drawn hundreds
of retailers.
Britain was home to 7.2 million knitters in 2013, according
to the UK Hand Knitting Association, and its appeal as a hobby
has been endorsed by celebrity knitting enthusiasts such as
American actress Sarah Jessica Parker and "Mad Men" star
Christina Hendricks.
Sewing is also enjoying a revival, highlighted by the
popularity of reality show "The Great British Sewing Bee".
Launched in 2013, the programme gets amateur sewers to take on
challenges such as how to make a bow tie, or a silk blouse using
a 1930s pattern and sewing machine, as they vie to be named
"Britain's best home sewer."
"There's definitely a resurgence of interest in all sorts of
crafting at the moment," Jonathon Burton, one of the directors
of the Knitting and Stitching Show, said.
For some in Britain, the trend taps into a rising
entrepreneurial spirit that has driven a revival in cottage
industries and into the appeal of escapism from the stresses of
city living to a more relaxed rural lifestyle.
Rachel Hebditch runs UK Alpaca Ltd, which sells alpaca yarns
from a farm she manages in Devon, western England, which has 200
alpacas.
Their yarn has become a hot item in recent years, she said.
"It's a very beautiful fleece and they're an interesting
animal to farm. They're different, calm, easy-going.
"The husbandry is really quite easy - they stay out all
year."
Consumers like the "Britishness" of her wool, she said, the
fact that it is home-grown.
MORE CONTEMPORARY IMAGE
Organisers said they expect 35,000 visitors at the five-day
Knitting and Stitching Show. Attendance over five events put on
by the organisers in the past year has grown by 15 percent
overall, Burton said.
An exhibitor selling cat insurance at the show does little
to dispel the stereotype of elderly ladies cranking out
patchwork blankets in the company of their feline friends.
But the mood across the exhibition hall is mostly
contemporary, from displays of the latest sewing machines to how
to download knitting patterns onto a PDF file on a computer.
Textiles on display include knitting as art.
"This is something a little bit different," said Jean
Bennett, 50, an art therapist from Derbyshire, England, pointing
to a brooding sculpture she created from black thread, which
looks like a figure hanging from a cross.
"We can bring something that might be a little bit more
thought-provoking," she said.
For those who would not be caught dead with a stuffed wild
animal or an animal skin in their house, Louise Walker, 23, who
is based in London, sells "faux taxidermy kits", allowing people
to knit a moose head or a tiger rug.
"One of the biggest compliments I've ever had is people
saying we've not seen this before," she said.
"I think my stuff is more contemporary as I'm a younger
person doing it. So I make stuff that I like and it gets a good
response from all ages."
The rising popularity of knitting and stitching is spawning
other new businesses, including Sew Over It, a sewing cafe in
London, and TOFT, a luxury knitting company in Warwickshire, in
central England.
Sew Over It, set up by a graduate of the London College of
Fashion, now has two outlets in the affluent London districts of
Clapham and Islington, providing space for seasoned sewers to
enjoy their hobby along with a cup of coffee, and also offers
classes in dressmaking and needlecraft.
TOFT is currently running a hashtag campaign to promote its
knitted animal patterns, available as PDF files.
"We've had no negative reactions to PDF patterns today, and
that's changed, even from last year," said Kerry Lord, 29,
TOFT's creative director. Last year she received complaints
about the patterns having to be downloaded from people who were
not savvy about technology, she said.
She predicted the next big thing in crafts would be
crocheting, as it appeals to a younger crowd.
"It seems to be the thing everyone wants to do," she said.
"It's portable, you can commute with it, which I think is a big
thing. It seems to have caught a new generation."
(1 US dollar = 0.6174 British pound)
(Editing by Michael Roddy and Susan Fenton)