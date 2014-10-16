* Exhibition includes rare film clip of Conan Doyle
* Traces detective from Victorian times to present
* Actor Gillette injected liquid cocaine to play role
By Freya Berry
LONDON, Oct 16 How do you make an exhibition
about a man who never existed?
The Museum of London show on Sherlock Holmes, which opens on
Oct. 17 after two years of preparation, acknowledges the
conundrum with its title, "The Man Who Never Lived and Will
Never Die".
Visitors enter the show through doors masquerading as
bookshelves in a physical embodiment of the engaging blend of
reality and fiction that characterises British author Arthur
Conan Doyle's tales of the world-famous detective.
The displays include everything from the specially designed
Belstaff coat worn by Benedict Cumberbatch in the recent BBC
series to original manuscripts written in Conan Doyle's careful
cursive.
The author, who aspired to be an eye doctor before turning
to literature, can be seen in a 1930 clip of what is believed to
be his only filmed interview.
In contrast, his creation has hogged the limelight for over
a century. The show's curators say Holmes is the most-filmed
character of all time, starring in over 200 adaptations. The
earliest film on display is a French version from 1912.
"The only two characters I found that came close were
Dracula and Frankenstein," curator Alex Werner said.
The museum traces the evolution of Holmes, from the arrival
of the famous deerstalker hat in Sidney Paget's illustrations
for the short stories that appeared in the Strand Magazine, to
the curved pipe in the theatre performances of William Gillette
as Holmes.
Gillette was so intent on impersonating Holmes to the hilt
that he even injected himself with liquid cocaine on stage as
part of his 1900 portrayal of the opium-loving detective.
The exhibition also devotes a sizeable chunk of space to
Victorian London - dubbed by Werner the "third character" in the
books after Holmes and his sidekick Dr. Watson.
The museum has collated London-focused works, including
Monet's painting "Pont de Londres", railway maps and an immense
engraving of the city drawn in 1884 from a hot-air balloon by
artists working in shifts, showing Westminster and St Paul's
jostling alongside vast, black industrial chimneys.
"It is funny how London infuses the work of Conan Doyle,"
said acclaimed author Anthony Horowitz, who is set to release a
second Sherlock-based novel entitled "Moriarty," after the
detective's famous nemesis.
"It's an extraordinary moment in London's history, with the
growlers and the cobblestones and the gas lamps and the fogs."
The Victorian detective originally appeared in 56 short
stories and four novellas, including the famous "Hound of the
Baskervilles".
But Conan Doyle's creation continues to inspire, from the
BBC's acclaimed update to a "kick-ass" Hollywood franchise to
Horowitz's more traditional take, meaning that audiences'
century-old hunt for the detective is far from over.
"My sense is that in a hundred years' time he'll still be
around," Werner said. "He may be sent off into space or
something, but he'll still be here."
