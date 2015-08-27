Aug 27 Feeling hangry? Can't find a seat on the
subway because of manspreading? Annoyed by people butt-dialing
you?
All three slang words officially joined
OxfordDictionaries.com on Thursday in a quarterly update of
popular phrases that also included Grexit (a potential Greek
exit from the Eurozone) and brainfart (a momentary mental
lapse).
Manspreading was coined to describe men who take up extra
room on public transport by sitting with their legs wide apart.
Last year, New York City transport authorities launched a poster
campaign on the subway in a bid to discourage it.
Hangry is defined as a bad mood brought on by hunger, while
butt-dialing is the popular term for inadvertently calling
someone on a cell phone placed in a rear pocket.
The free online dictionary by the creators of the esteemed
Oxford English Dictionary also added the adjective awesomesauce,
to describe something particularly excellent, and manic pixie
dream girl, which comes from the movie world to describe a
quirky appealing female character.
Other new terms included;
wine o'clock and beer o'clock - the appropriate time of day
to start drinking
fangirl - a fervent female comic book fan
Ragequit - angrily abandoning a video game.
YouTuber - a frequent user of the YouTube website
