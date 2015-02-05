PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 4
May 4 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
VATICAN CITY Feb 5 Pope Francis, who has called the internet a "gift from God," confessed via Webcam to an inquisitive girl on Thursday that he is a disaster with technology and does not know how to use a computer.
Alicia, from Spain, who took part in a worldwide Google Hangout for children with special needs, asked the pope if he liked to take pictures and download them on his computer.
"I have to tell you the truth. I am a disaster with machines," he said. Francis used the Spanish word "tronco", or tree trunk, which is colloquially used for someone who is very clumsy, or a disaster at something.
"I am not able to use computers," the 78-year-old Argentine pope said, laughing. "What an embarrassment, right?"
Last year Francis said in a message on communications that the internet was a "gift from God" that could help unite people but he also has warned families to shut off their smart phones and talk more to each other. (Reporting by Philip Pullella; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)
May 4 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.