PRAGUE, Sept 17 Prague city officials want to
crack down on what they see as a dangerous proliferation of
two-wheeled Segway vehicles clogging the city's historic streets
and sidewalks.
A visit to the city's Old Town Square highlights how Segway
tours have mushroomed over the past few years as dozens of
guides buzz around, weaving around tourists as they hunt for
customers.
"I came here six years ago and there were no Segways," one
tour guide said while standing on his vehicle. "Now they are
everywhere."
A Segway is a two-wheeled, self-balancing electric vehicle
that uses gyroscopes to remain upright. Drivers stand on a small
platform and control the vehicles by leaning in different
directions.
The vehicles garnered global headlines when a Segway-riding
cameraman sent the world's fastest man Usain Bolt tumbling at
the World Athletics Championships in Beijing in August.
Prague officials say the vehicles are no laughing matter and
worry it's only a matter of time before a serious accident
occurs - spurring a push to ban the vehicles from sidewalks,
pedestrian areas and popular tourist spots.
"I understand Segways are part of technical advances and
laws can't limit such developments," city council member Jan
Korseska said. "Nevertheless it seems to me we have to enact a
law so Segways aren't classified as pedestrians anymore."
"I do not like Segways because they aren't safe for
pedestrians."
Lack of regulation and Prague's compact historical centre
make the city ideal for Segway tours as they can reach most of
the popular tourist sights.
The proposed rules would cover more streets in the most
heavily visited areas in the historic centre. Officials are also
seeking to regulate Segways like bikes to keep them off
sidewalks.
While a few scattered Segway bans exist around town, city
officials and residents agree further restrictions and a more
cohesive approach are needed.
"It happened to me and my children, that we had to jump out
of the way of Segways," said Zuzana Zemanová, who lives in the
city centre.
"Segways are hefty and unpredictable and because I
have two children, I think Segways are dangerous as well because
they are often driving on sidewalks."
A 30-minute guided Segway costs around 30 euros ($33). Tour
operators say they adhere to a voluntary set of safety
guidelines that include mandatory helmets and guides for all
excursions.
