NEW YORK Nov 29 Dental hygienist Jennifer
Reynolds was always self-conscious about her looks, never took
selfies and felt uncomfortable being tagged in photographs
posted on social media.
The 34-year-old from Costa Rica who lives in New York opted
for plastic surgery on her nose and now feels ready for prime
time on social media.
"I definitely feel more comfortable right now with my
looks," Reynolds explained. "If I need to take a selfie, without
a doubt, I would have no problem."
Reynolds is one of a growing number of people who have
turned to plastic surgeons to enhance their image. Others are
hiring specialized make-up artists in what may be an emerging
selfie economy.
Selfies, or self portraits, rose in popularity along with
smartphones and social media sites such as Facebook, MySpace and
Instagram as a mostly young adult crowd posted images of
themselves. Now everyone from Hollywood stars to prime ministers
takes selfies.
Comedian Ellen DeGeneres posted a selfie with Hollywood
A-listers at the Academy Awards on Twitter that became the most
retweeted of all time. When Danish Prime Minister Helle
Thorning-Schmidt's snapped a selfie with President Barack Obama
and British Prime Minister David Cameron at Nelson Mandela's
memorial service it caused a media sensation.
For mere mortals, going under the scalpel to create a better
selfie may not seem so extreme.
Plastic surgeons in United States have seen a surge in
demand for procedures ranging from eye-lid lifts to rhinoplasty,
popularly known as a nose job, from patients seeking to improve
their image in selfies and on social media.
A poll by the American Academy of Facial Plastic and
Reconstructive Surgery (AAFPRS) of 2,700 of its members showed
that one in three had seen an increase in requests for
procedures due to patients being more aware of their image in
social media. They noted a 10 percent rise in rhinoplasty in
2013 over 2012, a 7 percent jump in hair transplants and 6
percent increase in eyelid surgery.
"There has been a 25 percent increase over the past year and
a half to two years. That is very significant," Dr. Sam Rizk, a
plastic surgeon, said about his Manhattan practice.
"They come in with their iPhones and show me pictures,"
Rizk, 47, added. "Selfies are just getting to be so crazy.
BOOMING BUSINESS IN SELFIE ECONOMY
Rizk, who specializes in rhinoplasty, said not everyone who
requests surgery needs it because a selfie produces a distorted
image that does not represent how a person really looks.
"We all will have something wrong with us on a selfie
image," he explained. "I refuse a significant proportion of
patients with selfies because I believe it is not a real image
of what they actually look like in person."
Some patients get upset when Rizk tells them surgery is not
necessary, and he knows they will simply go to another surgeon.
"Too many selfies indicate a self obsession and a certain
level of insecurity that most teenagers have. It just makes it
worse," he said. "Now they can see themselves in 100 images a
day on Facebook and Instagram."
New York make-up artist Ramy Gafni, who has worked with
clients on selfies and online dating profile photos, suggests
using clean makeup, well-defined eyebrows and a bit color on the
lips to produce the best selfies.
"You want to enhance your features, perfect your features
but not necessarily change your features into something they are
not," he said.
Dan Ackerman, senior editor with CNET which tests and
reviews products, said the Internet is full of tips and advice
on selfies.
"There are apps that apply filters to your face that smooth
out wrinkles ... or put artificial makeup.... There is a sub
economy of tools and advice that have built up around this," he
added.
(Editing by Cynthia Osterman)