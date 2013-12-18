By Sue Zeidler
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Dec 18 Feeling like all you want
for Christmas is a decent night's sleep?
If that gift does not come at home, hotels across the United
States are looking to profit from the sleep deficit this holiday
season by offering sleep packages to a growing population of
"wired and tired" guests.
"We've become a nation of walking zombies. We don't value
sleep. We treat it as a luxury," said Dr. James Maas, a
psychologist and sleep expert who coined the phrase "power nap."
About two-thirds of Americans say they do not get enough
sleep during the week, with most saying they need 7.5 hours to
feel their best, according to a National Sleep Foundation poll,
which found blinking lights from pervasive use of electronics
are exacerbating this problem.
Hotels in big cities and quiet deserts alike have woken up
to the trend and are dimming lights, removing digital clocks in
rooms, hiring sleep concierges, offering meditation, pillow
menus and relaxation massages. Guests might even find themselves
hooked up to an intravenous infusion.
In a crowded hotel market such as Manhattan, The Benjamin
wants to be known for guaranteeing a good night's sleep. It
recently hired sleep consultant Rebecca Robbins, who co-authored
"Sleep for Success!," with Maas to oversee the sleep program,
train staff in sleep care and consult guests.
The hotel has removed digital clocks from rooms, offers
guests pillows with names like "Swedish Memory" and helps
jet-lagged guests power nap.
That level of dedication keeps California fundraiser Armando
Zumaya coming back to The Benjamin even if there is a bit of
noise in the Midtown location.
"When I've gone to other New York hotels, I didn't sleep as
well," said Zumaya.
At the Montelucia Resort & Spa in Scottsdale, Arizona, the
Joya Spa offers guests an aromatherapy and massage-based
"Restorative Sleep Ritual" and the "Sacred Sleep/Healing Dreams"
meditation.
"Many of our guests are stressed and not getting enough
sleep. We help them relax on a deeper level," said Erin Stewart,
director of the Joya Spa.
It goes one step further with an intravenous therapy of
vitamins and antioxidants, including vitamin B, which it claims
is particularly helpful for better sleep.
"IVs are wonderful for sleep for a multitude of reasons,"
said Lauren Beardsley, a licensed naturopathic doctor who
administers the treatment.
"By providing the body with adequate nutrients to support
the body's normal physiological function, we can restore balance
and restore quality sleep," she added.
SLEEPING IS BELIEVING
Medical professionals do sound a note of caution about
alternative sleep remedies offered by hotels and others.
"Sleep has become a commercial issue and this isn't always
to the benefit of the consumer," said Said Mostafavi, a Los
Angeles-based sleep physician.
Sleep medicine as an accredited specialty is fairly new,
having grown with advances in research since the discovery of
rapid eye movement (REM) sleep in 1953.
Stuart Menn, another California-based sleep physician,
believes some may be exploiting the sleep business but said the
increased awareness it brings is helpful.
"I'm happy the word is getting out that sleep is important.
But there will be those who purposely abuse the system or who
passionately believe in what they do but can't afford to
rigorously test their methods," he said.
"Frankly, a lot of it is a state of the mind. I guess if
you went in to a spa and were convinced that aromatherapy is
effective, you might sleep better that night," he added.
Many hotels upgraded bedding during the so-called "bed wars"
in the late 1990s as Starwood's Westin Hotels rolled out
its Heavenly beds. But now they are focusing on factors such as
lighting and air quality to create a better sleep ambience.
"Our goal is to continue providing innovative offerings to
ensure a good night's sleep," said Rob Palleschi, global head of
Hilton Hotels & Resorts, which is part of Hilton Worldwide
Holdings Inc.
There may be a lot of room for growth in sleep amenities in
a world that shows no signs of resisting digital temptation.
"There's a lot of work to be done to help guests wind down
in this 'uber-connected' era," said Maas. "Any society that is
technologically proficient is running into this issue."