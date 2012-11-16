* Diluted headline EPS at 141 cents vs 120 cents

* Consensus: 144 cents

* Sales at 11 billion rand vs 9.8 billion rand (Adds details, shares)

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 16 South Africa's No.2 private hospital group Life Healthcare fell short of market expectations for its full-year profit on Friday, after it wrote down the value of a business.

Life Healthcare said diluted headline earnings rose 18 percent in the year to end-September, to 141 cents per share, below the average estimate of 144 cents in a Thomson Reuters poll of nine analysts.

Headline EPS, the primary profit gauge in South Africa, strips out certain one-off items.

The company's rehabilitation and mental health unit reported lower profit due to a writedown at one of its hospitals.

Shares in Life Healthcare dropped 3.6 percent to 32 rand by 0729 GMT, lagging behind a slightly lower JSE All-share index .

Demand for private healthcare is increasing in South Africa as a fast-growing middle class take up medical insurance. Life Healthcare said revenue increased 11.5 percent to 11 billion rand ($1.23 billion).

Shares in the company are up about 60 percent so far this year, outpacing a 15 percent gain the JSE All-share index over the same period.

Larger Rival Mediclinic International reported a 45 percent surge in first-half profit, helped by a robust showing in its South African business. Netcare, which has flagged as much as 20 percent drop in full-year profit, is due to report next week. ($1 = 8.9315 South African rand) (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; editing by David Dolan)