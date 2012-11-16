* Diluted headline EPS at 141 cents vs 120 cents
* Consensus: 144 cents
* Sales at 11 billion rand vs 9.8 billion rand
(Adds details, shares)
JOHANNESBURG, Nov 16 South Africa's No.2 private
hospital group Life Healthcare fell short of market
expectations for its full-year profit on Friday, after it wrote
down the value of a business.
Life Healthcare said diluted headline earnings rose 18
percent in the year to end-September, to 141 cents per share,
below the average estimate of 144 cents in a Thomson Reuters
poll of nine analysts.
Headline EPS, the primary profit gauge in South Africa,
strips out certain one-off items.
The company's rehabilitation and mental health unit reported
lower profit due to a writedown at one of its hospitals.
Shares in Life Healthcare dropped 3.6 percent to 32 rand by
0729 GMT, lagging behind a slightly lower JSE All-share index
.
Demand for private healthcare is increasing in South Africa
as a fast-growing middle class take up medical insurance. Life
Healthcare said revenue increased 11.5 percent to 11 billion
rand ($1.23 billion).
Shares in the company are up about 60 percent so far this
year, outpacing a 15 percent gain the JSE All-share index
over the same period.
Larger Rival Mediclinic International reported a 45
percent surge in first-half profit, helped by a robust showing
in its South African business. Netcare, which has
flagged as much as 20 percent drop in full-year profit, is due
to report next week.
($1 = 8.9315 South African rand)
(Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; editing by David Dolan)