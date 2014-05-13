BRIEF-Becton Dickinson to buy Bard for $24 billion
* Deal immediately accretive and expected to generate high single-digit accretion to adjusted EPS in fiscal year 2019 to Becton Dickinson
May 13 Life Healthcare Group Holdings Ltd :
* Revenue increased by 10.2 pct to 6,211 mln rand
* Operating profit increased by 90.1 pct to 2,486 million
* Headline EPS increased by 13.4 pct to 82.7 cents per share
* Interim dividend increased by 16.7 pct to 63 cents per share
* Group plans to add an additional 120 Brownfield acute hospital beds in next six months
* Life healthcare will focus on bedding down its acquisition in Poland in next six months and working with max to improve its profitability
* This expected improvement is largely due to life healthcare's disinvestment of its 49.3 pct holding in JMH
* FY 2014 results are expected to show an improvement of more than 20 pct from FY 2013 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Deal immediately accretive and expected to generate high single-digit accretion to adjusted EPS in fiscal year 2019 to Becton Dickinson
NEW YORK, April 23 Becton Dickinson and Co will acquire C R Bard Inc in a $24 billion deal that will give shareholders of the target about 15 percent of the combined entity, the two medical technology companies said on Sunday.