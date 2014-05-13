May 13 Life Healthcare Group Holdings Ltd :

* Revenue increased by 10.2 pct to 6,211 mln rand

* Operating profit increased by 90.1 pct to 2,486 million

* Headline EPS increased by 13.4 pct to 82.7 cents per share

* Interim dividend increased by 16.7 pct to 63 cents per share

* Group plans to add an additional 120 Brownfield acute hospital beds in next six months

* Life healthcare will focus on bedding down its acquisition in Poland in next six months and working with max to improve its profitability

* This expected improvement is largely due to life healthcare's disinvestment of its 49.3 pct holding in JMH

* This expected improvement is largely due to life healthcare's disinvestment of its 49.3 pct holding in JMH

* FY 2014 results are expected to show an improvement of more than 20 pct from FY 2013