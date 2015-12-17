WASHINGTON Dec 17 LifeLock Inc, which
offers identity theft monitoring and fraud detection, has agreed
to pay $100 million to settle contempt charges, the Federal
Trade Commission said on Thursday.
The FTC had accused LifeLock of violating a 2010 court order
that required it to take steps to properly protect its
customers' data. The agency also said that LifeLock falsely
advertised that it protected that data, among other allegations.
The $100 million is to be deposited to the U.S. District
Court for the District of Arizona. A total of $68 million of the
money may be used to reimburse consumers in a class action
lawsuit. The balance will be used by the FTC to reimburse
LifeLock customers not involved in the lawsuit, an FTC spokesman
said.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Eric Walsh)