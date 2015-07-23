Contact info for Reuters Entertainment & Lifestyle editors:
Mary Milliken in Los Angeles +1 213 955 6735; Patricia
Reaney in New York +1 646 223 6286; Michael Roddy in London +44
207 542 5283
-------------------------------------------------------
ENTERTAINMENT, ARTS & BOOKS
Jenner pulls back curtain on transgender life in'I Am Cait'
LOS ANGELES - As Caitlyn Jenner plays tennis with her
sister, the 65-year-old mocks her own athletic prowess with the
quip "Bruce was a better tennis player than
Caitlyn."(TELEVISION-CAITLYNJENNER/ (PIX, TV), moved, by Mary
Milliken, 400 words)
Black Eyed Peas "still one big family", will.i.am says
MADRID - U.S. hip hop group The Black Eyed Peas are "still
one big family" after 20 years together, rapper will.i.am
says.(PEOPLE-WILLIAM/ (TV), moved, 200 words)
Norah Jones or Sex Pistols? Thinking style moulds taste
LONDON - If you like the mellow sounds of jazz singer Norah
Jones, you could well be what a new study calls "an empathiser"
who responds to the emotions of others.(MUSIC-STYLE, moved, by
Michael Roddy, 300 words)
A Minute With: Rachel McAdams relishes 'Southpaw' challenges
LOS ANGELES - Rachel McAdams carved a career in Hollywood's
romantic comedies with her lively girl-next-door persona, but
recently, she's developed a penchant for the darker
side.(FILM-RACHELMCADAMS/(TV, PIX), moved, by Piya Sinha-Roy,
400 words)
LIFESTYLE
Schindler's List producer gifts his Oscar to Yad Vashem
JERUSALEM - Auschwitz survivor Branko Lustig, one of the
producers of Schindler's List, presented his Academy Award to
Israel's Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial, saying it had found its
rightful resting place.(ISRAEL-CROATIA/OSCAR (TV, PIX), moved,
by Ori Lewis,450 words)
Cosby loses latest legal bid to block sexual abuse lawsuit
LOS ANGELES - Bill Cosby lost his latest bid to fend off a
lawsuit accusing him of sexually abusing a 15-year-old girl at
the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles in 1974, as the California
Supreme Court denied the comedian's petition to review the
case.(PEOPLE-COSBY/ (UPDATE 3, PIX)), moved, by Steve Gorman,
600 words)
Lithuanian artists grapple with compatriots' Holocaust role
LONDON - Lithuanian writer Sigitas Parulskis first
confronted the enormity of the Holocaust during a visit to
London when he stumbled across a museum plaque showing
collaborators from his small town who took part in the mass
murder of Jews.(LITHUANIA-HOLOCAUST/WRITERS, moved, by Jonathan
Saul, 550 words)
Dog shot in Milwaukee following reports of lion on the prowl
MILWAUKEE - A dog in Milwaukee was expected to make a full
recovery after being shot in apparent mistake for a lion
reported to have been prowling city streets, authorities said.
(USA-LION/MILWAUKEE, moved, by Brendan O'Brien, 250 words)
--------------------------------------------------------
DAILY THEMED ITEMS OFFERED MONDAY TO FRIDAY
Monday: Theme: Body & Soul
- Modern Etiquette (advice column every 2 weeks)
- Fitness (exercise/well being story)
Tuesday: Theme: Wining and Dining
- World Chefs (Q&A interview)
Wednesday: Theme: That's Entertainment
- A Minute With (Celebrity Q&A interview)
- Billboard chart (top-selling music)
Thursday: Theme: Books & Music
- Book Talk (Q&A with an author)
- Publisher's Weekly Best-sellers list
Friday: Theme: Travel
- Trip Tips (Advice for visiting a location)