ENTERTAINMENT, ARTS & BOOKS Jenner pulls back curtain on transgender life in'I Am Cait' LOS ANGELES - As Caitlyn Jenner plays tennis with her sister, the 65-year-old mocks her own athletic prowess with the quip "Bruce was a better tennis player than Caitlyn."(TELEVISION-CAITLYNJENNER/ (PIX, TV), moved, by Mary Milliken, 400 words) Black Eyed Peas "still one big family", will.i.am says MADRID - U.S. hip hop group The Black Eyed Peas are "still one big family" after 20 years together, rapper will.i.am says.(PEOPLE-WILLIAM/ (TV), moved, 200 words) Norah Jones or Sex Pistols? Thinking style moulds taste LONDON - If you like the mellow sounds of jazz singer Norah Jones, you could well be what a new study calls "an empathiser" who responds to the emotions of others.(MUSIC-STYLE, moved, by Michael Roddy, 300 words) A Minute With: Rachel McAdams relishes 'Southpaw' challenges LOS ANGELES - Rachel McAdams carved a career in Hollywood's romantic comedies with her lively girl-next-door persona, but recently, she's developed a penchant for the darker side.(FILM-RACHELMCADAMS/(TV, PIX), moved, by Piya Sinha-Roy, 400 words) LIFESTYLE Schindler's List producer gifts his Oscar to Yad Vashem JERUSALEM - Auschwitz survivor Branko Lustig, one of the producers of Schindler's List, presented his Academy Award to Israel's Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial, saying it had found its rightful resting place.(ISRAEL-CROATIA/OSCAR (TV, PIX), moved, by Ori Lewis,450 words) Cosby loses latest legal bid to block sexual abuse lawsuit LOS ANGELES - Bill Cosby lost his latest bid to fend off a lawsuit accusing him of sexually abusing a 15-year-old girl at the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles in 1974, as the California Supreme Court denied the comedian's petition to review the case.(PEOPLE-COSBY/ (UPDATE 3, PIX)), moved, by Steve Gorman, 600 words) Lithuanian artists grapple with compatriots' Holocaust role LONDON - Lithuanian writer Sigitas Parulskis first confronted the enormity of the Holocaust during a visit to London when he stumbled across a museum plaque showing collaborators from his small town who took part in the mass murder of Jews.(LITHUANIA-HOLOCAUST/WRITERS, moved, by Jonathan Saul, 550 words) Dog shot in Milwaukee following reports of lion on the prowl MILWAUKEE - A dog in Milwaukee was expected to make a full recovery after being shot in apparent mistake for a lion reported to have been prowling city streets, authorities said. (USA-LION/MILWAUKEE, moved, by Brendan O'Brien, 250 words)