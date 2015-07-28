Contact info for Reuters Entertainment & Lifestyle editors:
-------------------------------------------------------
ENTERTAINMENT, ARTS & BOOKS
Griswolds back on the road for family trip in "Vacation"
LOS ANGELES - More than 30 years after his father took him
on a road trip to the Walley World theme park in "National
Lampoon's Vacation", Rusty Griswold is back with his own
family-bonding plans in "Vacation". (FILM-VACATION/ (TV, PIX),
moved, 200 words)
LIFESTYLE
Cavorting, snorting British peer quits House of Lords
LONDON - A senior British peer said he was leaving the House
of Lords, Britain's unelected upper parliamentary chamber, after
a newspaper published a video which it said showed him using
cocaine and cavorting with prostitutes. (BRITAIN-POLITICS/SEWEL
(UPDATE 1), moved, by Michael Holden, 400 words)
Bobbi Brown autopsy sheds little light on bathtub mystery
ATLANTA - An initial autopsy on Bobbi Kristina Brown found
no significant injuries and no obvious underlying cause of death
for the daughter of the late singer Whitney Houston, who died on
Sunday after sustaining irreversible brain damage in January.
(USA-PEOPLE/BROWN (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV, REFILE), moved, by Rich
McKay, 400 words)
Mealworms, algae make a tasty dish at London fest
LONDON - India Knight and Danny Jack use meal worms, algae,
tree sap and homegrown flowers in a delicious spread served in a
tree house to get their customers thinking about where their
food comes from and its impact on the planet.
(BRITAIN-FOODFESTIVAL/, moved, by Simon Falush, 450 words)
Dinosaurs like T. rex had unique serrated teeth
WASHINGTON - If you want to know the secret behind the
success of Tyrannosaurus rex and its meat-eating dinosaur
cousins, look no further than their teeth. (SCIENCE-TEETH/
(PIX), moved, by Will Dunham, 400 words)
Boy Scouts lift blanket ban on gay adult leaders, employees
DALLAS - The Boy Scouts of America lifted its outright ban
on openly gay adult leaders and employees, rolling back a policy
that has deeply divided the membership of the 105-year-old
Texas-based organization. (USA-BOYSCOUTS/ (UPDATE 4, PIX, TV),
moved, by Marice Richter, 600 words)
Thousands of salmon die in hotter U.S. Northwest rivers
PORTLAND - Unseasonably hot water has killed nearly half of
the sockeye salmon migrating up the Columbia River through
Oregon and Washington state, a wildlife official said. (USA
OREGON/SALMON, moved, by Courtney Sherwood, 450 words)
Fugitive arrested after U.S. Marshals read fil write-up
SEATTLE - A fugitive bank-robber-turned-actor has been
arrested in Washington state after U.S. agents spotted his
picture in a newspaper article about a low-budget horror film in
which he plays an evil doctor, an official said.
(USA-WASHINGTON/CRIME (UPDATE 1), moved, 300 words)
Mystery lion sightings captivate Milwaukee residents
MILWAUKEE - Nicole Anderson rode along a busy Milwaukee
thoroughfare where she got plenty of stares, double takes and
fingers pointing at her not only because she was nude, but
because she was painted head to toe like a lion.
(USA-LION/WISCONSIN, moved, by Brendan O'Brien. 550 words)
Obama meets Lucy, an ancient 'ancestor,' in Ethiopia
ADDIS ABABA - Barack Obama came to Africa partially to
connect with the continent of his forefathers. He met an
ancestor of an altogether different kind: "Lucy," the 3.2
million-year-old partial skeleton of a hominid discovered in
Ethiopia. (AFRICA-OBAMA/LUCY (PIX), moved, by Jeff Mason, 250
words)
