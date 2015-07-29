Contact info for Reuters Entertainment & Lifestyle editors: Mary Milliken in Los Angeles +1 213 955 6735; Patricia Reaney in New York +1 646 223 6286; Michael Roddy in London +44 207 542 5283 ------------------------------------------------------- ENTERTAINMENT, ARTS & BOOKS Jamaican author makes Man Booker long list with Marley novel LONDON - The long list of 13 titles for the 2015 Man Booker Prize for fiction written in English, published, features the first Jamaican author in contention for the 50,000-pound prize. (ARTS-BOOKER/, moved, 300 wordS) Venice Film Festival marks 72nd edition with star lineup ROME - The Venice Film Festival revealed a star-studded lineup for its 72nd annual edition on Wednesday with top Hollywood names centre stage in a wide selection of U.S. and international movies. (FILMFESTIVAL-VENICE/ (TV), moved, 350 words) Rapper Future takes top spot on Billboard chart Rap artist Future topped the U.S. Billboard 200 album chart for the first time with the debut of his album "DS2" this week. (MUSIC-CHARTS/, moved, 300 words) Dr. Seuss back in stores with newly discovered book NEW YORK - A new book by much-loved children's author Dr. Seuss hit stores, 24 years after his death. (BOOKS-DRSEUSS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 350 words) No ratings bonanza for Caitlyn Jenner's reality TV show NEW YORK - Caitlyn Jenner's new reality TV show drew 2.7 million viewers for its weekend premiere, according to ratings data released, a vast drop from the 17 million people who watched the former Olympic champion come out as a transgender woman in an April TV interview. (TELEVISION-CAITLYNJENNER/. Moved, 300 words) 'Demolition' to launch Toronto film festival TORONTO - The Toronto International Film Festival will kick off its 40th year with the world premiere of Canadian director Jean-Marc Vallee's "Demolition", starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Naomi Watts, organizers said. (FILMFESTIVAL-TORONTO/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Solarina Ho, 400 words) LIFESTYLE In rise of U.S. vape shops, owners eye new marijuana market NEW YORK - When Matt and Jen Osmun opened their vape shop in Bethel, Connecticut, last December, they didn't expect to get a boost from the local medical marijuana outlet. (USA-ECIGARETTES/SHOPS, moved, by Jilian Mincer, 1050 words) Detroit, Bethlehem Banksy murals to be sold in Beverly Hills LOS ANGELES - A large street mural painted on a derelict Detroit auto factory by elusive British artist Banksy is going up for auction in Beverly Hills and could fetch up to $400,000 dollars for a local non-profit group, Julien's Auctions said. (ART-BANKSY/AUCTION (PIX), moved, 400 words) Sexual-assault accuser says Cosby didn't realize she was gay LOS ANGELES - The woman battling Bill Cosby to make public a 2006 settlement of her sexual-assault complaint against him said in court documents that she is a lesbian, despite his sworn assertions that their encounter was consensual and he has a knack for reading women's cues. (PEOPLE-COSBY/ (PIX), moved, by Steve Gorman, 400 words) Australian Rules-Goodes ponders retirement over booing SYDNEY - Aboriginal footballer and anti-racism campaigner Adam Goodes is contemplating retirement because of the jeering he has been subjected to over the last few months, Australian media reported. (AUSTRALIAN RULES/RACISM-GOODES (UPDATE 1), moved, by Nick Mulvenney, 600 words) Actress Birkin asks Hermes to remove her name from croc bag PARIS - Actress and singer Jane Birkin has asked Hermes to remove her name from one of the luxury goods maker's best-selling bags due to what she called "cruel" crocodile farming and slaughtering practices. (HERMES-BIRKIN/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Astrid Wendlandt, 400 words) -------------------------------------------------------- DAILY THEMED ITEMS OFFERED MONDAY TO FRIDAY Monday: Theme: Body & Soul - Modern Etiquette (advice column every 2 weeks) - Fitness (exercise/well being story) Tuesday: Theme: Wining and Dining - World Chefs (Q&A interview) Wednesday: Theme: That's Entertainment - A Minute With (Celebrity Q&A interview) - Billboard chart (top-selling music) Thursday: Theme: Books & Music - Book Talk (Q&A with an author) - Publisher's Weekly Best-sellers list Friday: Theme: Travel - Trip Tips (Advice for visiting a location)