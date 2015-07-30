Contact info for Reuters Entertainment & Lifestyle editors: Mary Milliken in Los Angeles +1 213 955 6735; Patricia Reaney in New York +1 646 223 6286; Michael Roddy in London +44 207 542 5283 ------------------------------------------------------- ENTERTAINMENT, ARTS & BOOKS "Top Gear" presenters sign with Amazon for new car show LONDON - Sacked BBC "Top Gear," host Jeremy Clarkson has signed a deal with Amazon to present a new motoring show alongside his former co-presenters Richard Hammond and James May. (BRITAIN-TOPGEAR/CLARKSON. Moved, 200 words) Hayek says animation key for "Kahlil Gibran's The Prophet" LOS ANGELES - Salma Hayek's feature film "Kahlil Gibran's The Prophet" opens in U.S. cinemas next month and the actress and co-producer says that animation was key in adapting the 1923 book for the screen. (FILM-THEPROPHET/ (TV, PIX), moved, 250 words) New York honours Lennon with 'yellow submarine' tapestry NEW YORK - Nearly 40 years after he obtained his green card, John Lennon has been honoured in New York with a tapestry showing Manhattan as a yellow submarine and the late Beatle holding up a peace sign at the helm. (PEOPLE-LENNON/TAPESTRY (TV, PIX), moved, 250 words) "Torn" singer Imbruglia opts for "Male" company in new album NEW YORK - After a six-year hiatus, singer Natalie Imbruglia returns to music with a new album, her fifth, a compilation of tracks originally sung by men. (MUSIC-IMBRUGLIA/ (TV), moved, 300 words) Indian music video celebrates fighter who avenged massacre NEW DELHI - An Indian pop group has made a music video honouring a freedom fighter who assassinated a British official in revenge for a 1919 massacre, at a time of renewed calls in India for reparations from Britain for the excesses of colonial rule. (INDIA-BRITAIN/, moved, 400 words) Tituss Burgess on 'Kimmy,' race and pinot noir BEVERLY HILLS - A glass of wine at his side, Actor Tituss Burgess says he is used to fans serenading him with his catchy "Pinot Noir" song from Netflix's hit comedy "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt." (TELEVISION TITUSSBURGESS/, moved, by Piya Sinha-Roy, 450 words) LIFESTYLE Harley an awkward ride for "union-busting" Republican Walke MILWAUKEE - For Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker, there's something awkward about the Harley-Davidson motorcycles that he has been posing on at presidential campaign stops: each one bears a sticker on its frame that reads "Union made in the USA." (USA-ELECTION/WALKER-HARLEY (PIX, REPEAT), moved, by Emily Flitter, 900 words) Goodes race row threatens to blight a brilliant career MELBOURNE - Adam Goodes once spoke of Australian Rules football being the purest expression of his Aboriginality, a heritage he understood little of early in his career but one he would embrace tightly after years of racist taunts on the playing field. (AUSTRALIAN RULES/GOODES (NEWSMAKER), moved, by Ian Ransom, 700 words) African hunting dreams collide with Cecil the lion protests AUSTIN - Hunters longing to shoot big game in the African wild may choose a different target after public backlash against a Minnesota dentist who killed Zimbabwe's Cecil the lion just outside a national wildlife preserve. (ZIMBABWE-WILDLIFE/LION-HUNTERS (TV, PIX), moved, by Jon Herskovitz, 550 words) Hay for cheese? Barter booms in cash-squeezed rural Greece LAMIA - Wild boar and power cuts were Greek cotton farmer Mimis Tsakanikas' biggest worries until a bank shutdown last month left him stranded without cash to pay suppliers, and his customers without money to pay him. (EUROZONE-GREECE/BARTER (PIX,REPEAT), moved, by Lefteris Karagiannopoulos, 1150 words) Chinese potatoes to chip in as water shortages hit crops BEIJING - Once seen as food for the poor, the humble potato is being pushed in China as a tasty, nutritious part of any meal as the world's most populous country struggles with water shortages and looks for alternatives to the traditional rice and noodles. (CHINA AGRICULTURE/POTATO, moved, by Niu Shuping and David Stanway, 450 words) University of Virginia graduates sue Rolling Stone NEW YORK - Three University of Virginia graduates filed a defamation lawsuit in New York against Rolling Stone magazine, its publisher, Wenner Media, and a journalist, over a now-debunked 2014 article describing a fraternity gang rape. (USA-SEXCRIMES/LAWSUIT (UPDATE 2), moved, by Joseph Ax, 400 words) -------------------------------------------------------- DAILY THEMED ITEMS OFFERED MONDAY TO FRIDAY Monday: Theme: Body & Soul - Modern Etiquette (advice column every 2 weeks) - Fitness (exercise/well being story) Tuesday: Theme: Wining and Dining - World Chefs (Q&A interview) Wednesday: Theme: That's Entertainment - A Minute With (Celebrity Q&A interview) - Billboard chart (top-selling music) Thursday: Theme: Books & Music - Book Talk (Q&A with an author) - Publisher's Weekly Best-sellers list Friday: Theme: Travel - Trip Tips (Advice for visiting a location)