Contact info for Reuters Entertainment & Lifestyle editors:
Mary Milliken in Los Angeles +1 213 955 6735; Patricia
Reaney in New York +1 646 223 6286; Michael Roddy in London +44
207 542 5283
-------------------------------------------------------
ENTERTAINMENT, ARTS & BOOKS
"Top Gear" presenters sign with Amazon for new car show
LONDON - Sacked BBC "Top Gear," host Jeremy Clarkson has
signed a deal with Amazon to present a new motoring show
alongside his former co-presenters Richard Hammond and James
May. (BRITAIN-TOPGEAR/CLARKSON. Moved, 200 words)
Hayek says animation key for "Kahlil Gibran's The Prophet"
LOS ANGELES - Salma Hayek's feature film "Kahlil Gibran's
The Prophet" opens in U.S. cinemas next month and the actress
and co-producer says that animation was key in adapting the 1923
book for the screen. (FILM-THEPROPHET/ (TV, PIX), moved, 250
words)
New York honours Lennon with 'yellow submarine' tapestry
NEW YORK - Nearly 40 years after he obtained his green card,
John Lennon has been honoured in New York with a tapestry
showing Manhattan as a yellow submarine and the late Beatle
holding up a peace sign at the helm. (PEOPLE-LENNON/TAPESTRY
(TV, PIX), moved, 250 words)
"Torn" singer Imbruglia opts for "Male" company in new album
NEW YORK - After a six-year hiatus, singer Natalie Imbruglia
returns to music with a new album, her fifth, a compilation of
tracks originally sung by men. (MUSIC-IMBRUGLIA/ (TV), moved,
300 words)
Indian music video celebrates fighter who avenged massacre
NEW DELHI - An Indian pop group has made a music video
honouring a freedom fighter who assassinated a British official
in revenge for a 1919 massacre, at a time of renewed calls in
India for reparations from Britain for the excesses of colonial
rule. (INDIA-BRITAIN/, moved, 400 words)
Tituss Burgess on 'Kimmy,' race and pinot noir
BEVERLY HILLS - A glass of wine at his side, Actor Tituss
Burgess says he is used to fans serenading him with his catchy
"Pinot Noir" song from Netflix's hit comedy "Unbreakable Kimmy
Schmidt." (TELEVISION TITUSSBURGESS/, moved, by Piya Sinha-Roy,
450 words)
LIFESTYLE
Harley an awkward ride for "union-busting" Republican Walke
MILWAUKEE - For Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker, there's
something awkward about the Harley-Davidson motorcycles that he
has been posing on at presidential campaign stops: each one
bears a sticker on its frame that reads "Union made in the USA."
(USA-ELECTION/WALKER-HARLEY (PIX, REPEAT), moved, by Emily
Flitter, 900 words)
Goodes race row threatens to blight a brilliant career
MELBOURNE - Adam Goodes once spoke of Australian Rules
football being the purest expression of his Aboriginality, a
heritage he understood little of early in his career but one he
would embrace tightly after years of racist taunts on the
playing field. (AUSTRALIAN RULES/GOODES (NEWSMAKER), moved, by
Ian Ransom, 700 words)
African hunting dreams collide with Cecil the lion protests
AUSTIN - Hunters longing to shoot big game in the African
wild may choose a different target after public backlash against
a Minnesota dentist who killed Zimbabwe's Cecil the lion just
outside a national wildlife preserve.
(ZIMBABWE-WILDLIFE/LION-HUNTERS (TV, PIX), moved, by Jon
Herskovitz, 550 words)
Hay for cheese? Barter booms in cash-squeezed rural Greece
LAMIA - Wild boar and power cuts were Greek cotton farmer
Mimis Tsakanikas' biggest worries until a bank shutdown last
month left him stranded without cash to pay suppliers, and his
customers without money to pay him. (EUROZONE-GREECE/BARTER
(PIX,REPEAT), moved, by Lefteris Karagiannopoulos, 1150 words)
Chinese potatoes to chip in as water shortages hit crops
BEIJING - Once seen as food for the poor, the humble potato
is being pushed in China as a tasty, nutritious part of any meal
as the world's most populous country struggles with water
shortages and looks for alternatives to the traditional rice and
noodles. (CHINA AGRICULTURE/POTATO, moved, by Niu Shuping and
David Stanway, 450 words)
University of Virginia graduates sue Rolling Stone
NEW YORK - Three University of Virginia graduates filed a
defamation lawsuit in New York against Rolling Stone magazine,
its publisher, Wenner Media, and a journalist, over a
now-debunked 2014 article describing a fraternity gang rape.
(USA-SEXCRIMES/LAWSUIT (UPDATE 2), moved, by Joseph Ax, 400
words)
--------------------------------------------------------
DAILY THEMED ITEMS OFFERED MONDAY TO FRIDAY
Monday: Theme: Body & Soul
- Modern Etiquette (advice column every 2 weeks)
- Fitness (exercise/well being story)
Tuesday: Theme: Wining and Dining
- World Chefs (Q&A interview)
Wednesday: Theme: That's Entertainment
- A Minute With (Celebrity Q&A interview)
- Billboard chart (top-selling music)
Thursday: Theme: Books & Music
- Book Talk (Q&A with an author)
- Publisher's Weekly Best-sellers list
Friday: Theme: Travel
- Trip Tips (Advice for visiting a location)