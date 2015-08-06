Contact info for Reuters Entertainment & Lifestyle editors: Mary Milliken in Los Angeles +1 213 955 6735; Jill Serjeant in New York +1 646 223 5968; Michael Roddy in London +44 207 542 5283 ------------------------------------------------------- ENTERTAINMENT, ARTS & BOOKS Taylor Swift, Misty Copeland lead Vanity Fair best-dressed LOS ANGELES - Pop star Taylor Swift, ballerina Misty Copeland and actress Emma Stone led a slew of newcomers to Vanity Fair's international best-dressed list, an annual compilation of well-heeled, high-profile talent and socialites. (FASHION-VANITYFAIR/BESTDRESSED (TV), moved, 250 words) Dinosaurs, cars spur Universal Pictures to record box office LOS ANGELES - Universal Pictures made history by becoming the first movie studio to gross $5.53 billion worldwide in one year, setting an industry record. (FILM-COMCAST/UNIVERSALPICTURES (UPDATE 1), moved, by Piya Sinha-Roy, 250 words) Video game fans gather in real life to cheer on pros SAN JOSE, Calif. - The lounge in downtown San Jose, California, looks like any sports pub. Fans crowd around the bar, perch over tables and stare at TV screens, rooting for favorite teams and cheering spectacular plays. (USA-VIDEOGAMES/CALIFORNIA, moved, by Curtis Skinner, 400 words) After long goodbye, Stewart signs off from 'The Daily Show' NEW YORK - His "Daily Show" set is being donated to Washington's Newseum and 19 of his custom-made show suits have been auctioned off for a disability charity. (TELEVISION-JONSTEWART/ (PIX), Moved, by Jill Serjeant, 400 words) U.S. to return rare Stradivarius violin stolen in 1980 NEW YORK - U.S. authorities said Thursday they plan to announce the recovery of a rare Stradivarius violin that was stolen in 1980 from the late virtuoso violinist Roman Totenberg after a performance. (USA-NEW YORK/VIOLIN-STRADIVARIUS, moved, by Nate Raymond, 300 words) LIFESTYLE Cosby ordered to give deposition in sexual abuse lawsuit LOS ANGELES - Bill Cosby has been ordered to give a sworn deposition in a lawsuit brought by a woman accusing the comedian of plying her with alcohol and sexually abusing her at the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles when she was 15 years old. (PEOPLE-COSBY/ (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, by Steve Gorman, 500 words) Fitness fundamentals still challenge Americans, poll finds NEW YORK - Despite an explosion of fitness advice from TV shows, blogs, books and online experts, a basic knowledge of health and exercise still eludes most Americans, according to a poll.(FITNESS-FUNDAMENTALS, moved, by Dorene Internicola, 400 words) Legendary Russian freediver feared dead MADRID - One of the world's greatest freedivers, Russia's Natalia Molchanova, is feared dead after disappearing during a dive off Spain's Balearic Islands, officials said.(SPAIN-FREEDIVER, moved, 300 words) Charlie Brown voice actor found competent for sentencing SAN DIEGO - A San Diego judge found on Wednesday that a 58-year-old man who as a child actor voiced the cartoon character Charlie Brown was mentally competent to be sentenced for violating his probation in a stalking case.(USA-CHARLIEBROWN/CALIFORNIA, moved, by Marty Graham, 350 words) Poll shows Eleanor Roosevelt a favorite for the new $10 bill WASHINGTON - More than one in four Americans are hoping the soon-to-be redesigned $10 bill will feature Eleanor Roosevelt, according to a McClatchy-Marist poll. (USA-MONEY/TENDOLLARBILL, moved, by Megan Cassella, 300 words) --------------------------------------------------------