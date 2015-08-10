Contact info for Reuters Entertainment & Lifestyle editors:
ENTERTAINMENT, ARTS & BOOKS
Sixties series "The Man from U.N.C.L.E." comes to screen
LONDON - The secret agents from "The Man from U.N.C.L.E."
are back, this time on the silver screen in an action comedy
movie based on the 1960s television series.(FILM-MANFROMUNCLE/
(TV), moved, 300 words)
Stewart farewell watched by 3.5 million, below show record
LOS ANGELES - Some 3.5 million people watched Jon Stewart's
farewell from "The Daily Show", Comedy Central said, more than
double the regular audience but below the record viewership for
the U.S. satirical news series set in 2008 by then Senator
Barack Obama. (TELEVISION-JONSTEWART/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 300
words)
Economic crisis proves no tragedy for Greek theatre
EPIDAURUS, Greece - While cash-strapped Greeks forgo the
cinema and other luxuries, theatre ticket sales are booming --
even if theatres struggle to cover their costs and actors often
go unpaid. (EUROZONE-GREECE/THEATRE (PIX,REPEAT), moved, by
Lefteris Karagiannopoulos, 650 words)
One Direction break streaming record as they top UK chart
LONDON - "Drag Me Down," One Direction's first single as a
quartet following the departure of Zayn Malik in March, surged
to the top of the British chart while a compilation album by
Cilla Black, who died this week, made its first appearance in
the Top 20 albums for over three decades.(BRITAIN-CHARTS/,
moved, 250 words)
LIFESTYLE
Former football star, broadcaster, Frank Gifford dead at 84
Frank Gifford, a star on the football field for the New York
Giants and later a star in the broadcasting booth with the
"Monday Night Football" team that helped popularize the NFL,
died at age 84, his family said. (PEOPLE-GIFFORD/ (UPDATE 3,
PIX), moved, by Bill Trott, 750 words)
Wrongful death allegation filed against Brown boyfriend
The conservator of the late Bobbi Kristina Brown, the
daughter of singer Whitney Houston who died in July after months
in a coma, has added a wrongful death accusation to a lawsuit
against Brown's boyfriend, an Atlanta television station
said.(USA-PEOPLE/BROWN, moved, 300 words)
Video gamers win millions of dollars in Seattle championship
SEATTLE - Teams of video gamers playing characters ranging
from wizards to monsters exchanged virtual punches, fireballs
and lightning strikes over the past six days, battling at the
main event of the Dota 2 International 2015 tournament in
Seattle. (USA-VIDEOGAMES/FINALS (UPDATE 1), Moved, by Curtis
Skinner, 450 words)
