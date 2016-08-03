Contact info for Reuters Entertainment & Lifestyle editors
ENTERTAINMENT, ARTS & BOOKS
Second 'Fantastic Beasts' movie coming in Nov 2018, studio
says
The second movie in the Harry Potter spin-off series
"Fantastic Beasts" will be released in November 2018, Hollywood
movie studio Warner Bros said, promising "much more on the
horizon" from the boy-wizard franchise. (FILM-FANTASTICBEASTS/,
moved, 252 words)
Harry Potter casts spell again with "Cursed Child" UK sales
LONDON - "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child", the script for
a new London play telling the eighth story in the hugely popular
boy-wizard series, has sold more than 680,000 print copies in
the UK in three days, publisher Little, Brown Book Group said.
(BOOKS-HARRYPOTTER/ (TV), moved, 318 words)
New Golden Globes host Jimmy Fallon starts with Donald Trump
quip
Comedian Jimmy Fallon, host of NBC's "The Tonight Show," was
chosen to host the 2017 Golden Globe Awards for film and
television, and quickly gave fans a hint of what to expect.
(AWARDS-GOLDENGLOBES/HOST (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, by Jill
Serjeant, 312 words)
Singer Jay Sean back on music charts with first single in
three years
NEW YORK - Singer Jay Sean wants fans to know he is back in
the music scene after a three year hiatus, and ready to make
them party again. (MUSIC-JAYSEAN/ (PIX, TV), moved, by Alicia
Powell, 350 words)
Villains at play in anti-hero movie 'Suicide Squad'
A deadly hit man, a sweetly insane former psychiatrist, a
boomerang-wielding assassin, a lethal reptilian and a pyromaniac
gang member are not the usual suspects to protect Gotham city,
but the "Suicide Squad" prove that even bad guys can be good.
(FILM-SUICIDESQUAD/ (PIX, TV), moved, 384 words)
Documentary film follows would-be suicide bombers in Syria
LONDON - What do Islamist militants do while waiting to be
sent on a suicide bombing mission? Norwegian journalist Paul
Refsdal takes us to the insurgent front line in Syria in his new
documentary, interviewing would-be suicide bombers to see what
daily life is like as they wait to be sent to their
death.(FILM-DUGMATHEBUTTON/ (TV), moved, 316 words)
LIFESTYLE
Pokemon Go creator wants more tie ups like McDonald's Japan
RANCHO PALOS VERDES, Spain - The creator of mobile gaming
phenomenon Pokemon Go is exploring more sponsorships by
companies that want to attract character-hunting players to
their businesses, the chief executive of developer Niantic Labs
said. (NINTENDO-POKEMON/, moved, by Lisa Richwine, 392 words)
Family of 'Star Trek' actor sues Fiat Chrysler over rollaway
death
LOS ANGELES - The parents of the late "Star Trek" movie
actor Anton Yelchin sued Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV for
negligence and product liability over the rollaway crash of a
Jeep Grand Cherokee that killed their son. (PEOPLE-YELCHIN/
(UPDATE 3, PIX, TV), moved, by Piya Sinha-Roy, 490 words)
Kesha drops sex abuse lawsuit against Dr. Luke to focus on
music
Pop star Kesha has dropped her sexual abuse lawsuit in
California against record producer Dr. Luke, saying she wants to
focus on getting back to her music. (PEOPLE-KESHA/ (PIX), moved,
323 words)
Pakistani lawmaker seeks to protect nation's youth - from
Doraemon cartoons
LAHORE - A Pakistani opposition lawmaker on Wednesday
proposed banning 24-hour cartoon TV channels, specifically the
popular Japanese series "Doraemon", drawing ridicule on social
media in a country fighting corruption, poverty and Islamist
militants. (PAKISTAN-CARTOONS, moved, 275 words)
Olympic pin trading starts ahead of games
The 2016 Rio Olympics haven't started yet, but a spectator
sport is already well under way: pin trading. Sports fans,
journalists, and memorabilia enthusiasts have already gathered
at the gates of the Olympic Park to take part in a collecting
obsession that stretches back decades.(OLYMPICS-RIO/PIN TRADING
(PIX, TV), moved, 167 words)
Instagram's Snapchat-like feature allows 24-hour-limit posts
Users of Instagram, a photo-sharing app owned by Facebook
Inc, can now post picture and video slideshows that last 24
hours, a feature similar to the signature function of social
media rival Snapchat. (FACEBOOK-INSTAGRAM/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by
Angela Moon and Supantha Mukherjee, 337 words)
Bolivians honor Mother Earth with celebration
In the Andean city of El Alto indigenous Bolivians gathered
at dawn to honor "Pachamama," the goddess of the earth and
fertility, on what is known locally as Mother Earth Day.
(BOLIVIA-PACHAMAMA/CELEBRATION (PIX, TV), moved, 264 words)
