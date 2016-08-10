Contact info for Reuters Entertainment & Lifestyle editors Jill Serjeant in New York +1 646 223 5968; Piya Sinha-Roy in Los Angeles +1 213 955 6721 ------------------------------------------------------- ENTERTAINMENT, ARTS & BOOKS Ed Sheeran faces copyright lawsuit over 'Thinking Out Loud' Heirs of the composer for Marvin Gaye's "Let's Get It On" sued British musician Ed Sheeran on Tuesday, claiming his hit song "Thinking Out Loud" copies core elements of the late soul singer's 1973 track. (MUSIC-EDSHEERAN/LAWSUIT (PIX, TV), moved, 255 words) Meryl Streep makes bad music in 'Florence Foster Jenkins' NEW YORK - Meryl Streep has showcased her musical talents in several films, but her abilities take a purposeful turn for the worse in "Florence Foster Jenkins." (FILM-MERYLSTREEP/ (TV), moved, by Bob Mezan, 400 words) LIFESTYLE Japan's crown prince ready for throne, but no fairytale for his unhappy princess TOKYO - When Japanese Crown Prince Naruhito proposed to a reluctant Masako Owada, he promised to protect her with all his might, a vow that may get tougher to keep if, as expected, his father Emperor Akihito abdicates, and the woman who has struggled to adjust to royal life becomes empress. (JAPAN-EMPEROR/HEIR (PIX, GRAPHIC), moved, by Elaine Lies, 745 words) Duke of Westminster, dies at 64 LONDON - Gerald Cavendish Grosvenor, a British billionaire landowner and close friend of the royal family known by his title of Duke of Westminster, has died suddenly aged 64, a spokeswoman for his family said. (BRITAIN-DUKE/ (PIX), moved, by Estelle Shirbon, 400 words) Cambodia bans Pokemon Go game at genocide museum PHNOM PENH - Cambodia on Wednesday banned the game Pokemon Go from a former Khmer Rouge torture centre and prison after players showed up at the site, now a genocide museum, hunting for the virtual cartoon characters. (CAMBODIA-POKEMON GO/ (PIX, TV), moved, 335 words) Bead from Bulgaria may be world's oldest gold artefact YUNATSITE - It may be just a tiny gold bead - 4 mm (1/8 inch) in diameter - but it is an enormous discovery for Bulgarian archaeologists who say they have found Europe's - and probably the world's - oldest gold artefact. (BULGARIA-ARCHAEOLOGY/GOLD (PIX, TV), moved, by Angel Krasimirov, 380 words) Piltdown breakdown: details about a famed scientific hoax WASHINGTON - Researchers applying modern forensic techniques to a century-old puzzle have laid bare intriguing new details about one of the most notorious scientific hoaxes on record, the so-called Piltdown Man, and are confident in the culprit's identity. (SCIENCE-HOAX/ (PIX), moved, by Will Dunham, 400 words) Bright green Olympic pool overshadows events RIO DE JANEIRO - The water in the Olympic diving pool was bright green on Tuesday, baffling at least one competitor who said she could not see her partner underwater, although organisers said that it did not pose any danger to health. (OLYMPICS-RIO-DIVING/ (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, by Brenda Goh, 320 words) Parents who insist on vegan diet may risk jail in Italy ROME - If parliamentarian Elvira Savino has her way, Italian parents who insist on a vegan diet for their children will risk up to four years in jail. (ITALY-VEGANS/LAW (PIX), moved, by Philip Pullella, 405 words) --------------------------------------------------------