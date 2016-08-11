Contact info for Reuters Entertainment & Lifestyle editors Jill Serjeant in New York +1 646 223 5968; Piya Sinha-Roy in Los Angeles +1 213 955 6721 ------------------------------------------------------- ENTERTAINMENT, ARTS & BOOKS Rihanna, Anne Hathaway likely to join female 'Ocean's Eight' Pop star Rihanna along with actresses Anne Hathaway and Helena Bonham Carter are in talks to join Sandra Bullock and Cate Blanchett in a female-driven spinoff of the "Ocean's Eleven" crime caper franchise, Hollywood trade publications reported on Wednesday. (FILM-OCEANS8/ (CORRECTED, TV), moved, 330 words) China's stalling box office points to consumer slowdown SHANGHAI - China's cinemas are showing signs of weakness, a concern for policymakers who had looked to stellar box office receipts over the last half-decade as a sign consumers were picking up some of the slack from ailing exports and manufacturing. (CHINA-BOX OFFICE/ (UPDATE 1, PIX, GRAPHICS), moved, by Adam Jourdan, 825 words) LIFESTYLE Presidential vacations to change again after Obama EDGARTOWN - President Barack Obama has had Hawaii and Martha's Vineyard. His predecessor, George W. Bush, had Crawford, Texas. (USA-OBAMA/VACATION (PIX), moved, by Jeff Mason, 520 words) Taiwan police target Pokemon gamers driven to distraction TAIPEI - The launch of the Pokemon GO game in Taiwan has sparked a sharp rise in traffic violations by commuters using their smartphones to play while driving. (NINTENDO-POKEMON/TAIWAN (TV), moved, 272 words) Paralysis partly reversed using brain-machine interface Paraplegic patients recovered partial control and feeling in their limbs after training to use a variety of brain-machine interface technologies, according to new research published on Thursday in the journal "Scientific Reports." (SCIENCE-PARALYSIS/ (moved), 315 words) Arianna Huffington to leave Huffington Post Huffington Post co-founder Arianna Huffington said on Thursday she would step down as editor-in-chief of the online news site that bears her name to focus on running her new venture, health and wellness startup Thrive Global. (HUFFINGTONPOST-HUFFINGTON/ (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved, by Malathi Nayak, 410 words) Male pros look overdressed on skimpy Copacabana RIO DE JANEIRO - On a hot Rio morning under a perfect sky, the sand flies as a bare body dives for a dig. This isn't the Olympic arena, but the public volleyball nets of Copacabana beach and here the men proudly wear tiny swim shorts known in Brazil as "sungas". (OLYMPICS-RIO-BVOLLEYBALL/UNIFORMS (CORRECTED, PIX), moved, by Stephen Eisenhammer, 545 words) Australia announces $154-mln upgrade for Sydney Opera House SYDNEY - Australia on Thursday unveiled plans for the largest renovations to the Sydney Opera House since its opening in 1973, with more than A$200 million ($154 million) earmarked to update the UNESCO world heritage-listed site. (AUSTRALIA-OPERAHOUSE/ (moved), 300 words) --------------------------------------------------------