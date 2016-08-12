Contact info for Reuters Entertainment & Lifestyle editors Jill Serjeant in New York +1 646 223 5968; Piya Sinha-Roy in Los Angeles +1 213 955 6721 ------------------------------------------------------- ENTERTAINMENT, ARTS & BOOKS Rihanna to receive MTV's lifetime achievement award NEW YORK - Rihanna will receive MTV's lifetime achievement award at the Aug. 28 Video Music Awards show, MTV said, joining the likes of Kanye West, Madonna and Beyonce. (AWARDS-MTVVMA/RIHANNA (PIX), moved, 170 words) Brussels "flower carpet" has Japanese theme BRUSSELS - Hundreds of thousands of begonias and dahlias will emblazon the Grand Place in Brussels this weekend for its 20th "Flower Carpet" display, which this year has a Japanese theme. (BELGIUM-FLOWERS/ (TV, PIX), moved, by Manon Jacob, 250 words) LIFESTYLE Biles lights up Rio, Instagram and the Kardashians RIO DE JANEIRO - She has ratcheted up a million Instagram followers, exchanged tweets with reality star Kim Kardashian and been splashed on the cover of major American magazines. (OLYMPICS-RIO-AGYMNASTICS-W-IND/BILES-FAME (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved, by Alexandra Ulmer, 575 words) South Korea looks to generate buzz for edible insects SEOUL - Bae Su-Hyeon's lunch of sweet potato soup and funghi pasta has bugs in it. They're part of the recipe. (SOUTHKOREA-INSECTS/ (UPDATE 1, TV, PIX), moved, by Jane Chung, 440 words) California's rare island fox returns from brink of extinction LOS ANGELES - Three groups of California's rare island fox were removed from the U.S. endangered species list on Thursday, and a fourth was downgraded to threatened, marking the fastest recovery yet for an American mammal once deemed to be on the brink of extinction. (CALIFORNIA-FOX/ (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, by Steve Gorman, 435 words) As Earth swelters, global warming target in danger of being missed OSLO - The Earth is so hot this year that a limit for global warming agreed by world leaders at a climate summit in Paris just a few months ago is in danger of being breached. (CLIMATECHANGE-TEMPERATURES/ (PIX, TV, GRAPHIC, REPEAT), moved, by Alister Doyle, 660 words) U.S. agency denies petition to reclassify marijuana WASHINGTON/NEW YORK - The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration on Thursday denied requests to stop classifying marijuana as a dangerous drug with no medical use, leaving users and businesses in limbo after many states have legalized it for medical or recreational purposes. (USA-MARIJUANA/ (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV), moved, by Doina Chiacu and Bill Berkrot, 555 words) Zimbabwe's social media revolt yet to take root in rural areas CHIREDZI - Deep in Zimbabwe's drought-stricken rural district of Chiredzi, news of the biggest protests against President Robert Mugabe in a decade reached Peter Mufaro only after a week. (ZIMBABWE-POLITICS/SOCIALMEDIA (PIX), moved, by Cris Chinaka, 1035 words) Boy hurt on Pennsylvania roller coaster, week's 3rd amusement park injury A boy was injured when he fell from a roller coaster on Thursday and he was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital, emergency services and park officials said, in the third accident this week involving children hurt on U.S. amusement park rides. (PENNSYLVANIA-ROLLERCOASTER/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 250 words) Chilli-powder condoms, firecrackers boost Tanzania elephant protection Conservationists in Tanzania are using an unorthodox way of keeping elephants from wandering into human settlements - by throwing condoms filled with chilli powder at them. (ENVIRONMENT-ELEPHANTS/ (TV), moved, 240 words) --------------------------------------------------------