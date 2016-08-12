Contact info for Reuters Entertainment & Lifestyle editors
ENTERTAINMENT, ARTS & BOOKS
Rihanna to receive MTV's lifetime achievement award
NEW YORK - Rihanna will receive MTV's lifetime achievement
award at the Aug. 28 Video Music Awards show, MTV said, joining
the likes of Kanye West, Madonna and Beyonce.
(AWARDS-MTVVMA/RIHANNA (PIX), moved, 170 words)
Brussels "flower carpet" has Japanese theme
BRUSSELS - Hundreds of thousands of begonias and dahlias
will emblazon the Grand Place in Brussels this weekend for its
20th "Flower Carpet" display, which this year has a Japanese
theme. (BELGIUM-FLOWERS/ (TV, PIX), moved, by Manon Jacob, 250
words)
LIFESTYLE
Biles lights up Rio, Instagram and the Kardashians
RIO DE JANEIRO - She has ratcheted up a million Instagram
followers, exchanged tweets with reality star Kim Kardashian and
been splashed on the cover of major American magazines.
(OLYMPICS-RIO-AGYMNASTICS-W-IND/BILES-FAME (UPDATE 1, PIX),
moved, by Alexandra Ulmer, 575 words)
South Korea looks to generate buzz for edible insects
SEOUL - Bae Su-Hyeon's lunch of sweet potato soup and funghi
pasta has bugs in it. They're part of the recipe.
(SOUTHKOREA-INSECTS/ (UPDATE 1, TV, PIX), moved, by Jane Chung,
440 words)
California's rare island fox returns from brink of
extinction
LOS ANGELES - Three groups of California's rare island fox
were removed from the U.S. endangered species list on Thursday,
and a fourth was downgraded to threatened, marking the fastest
recovery yet for an American mammal once deemed to be on the
brink of extinction. (CALIFORNIA-FOX/ (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, by
Steve Gorman, 435 words)
As Earth swelters, global warming target in danger of being
missed
OSLO - The Earth is so hot this year that a limit for global
warming agreed by world leaders at a climate summit in Paris
just a few months ago is in danger of being breached.
(CLIMATECHANGE-TEMPERATURES/ (PIX, TV, GRAPHIC, REPEAT), moved,
by Alister Doyle, 660 words)
U.S. agency denies petition to reclassify marijuana
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK - The U.S. Drug Enforcement
Administration on Thursday denied requests to stop classifying
marijuana as a dangerous drug with no medical use, leaving users
and businesses in limbo after many states have legalized it for
medical or recreational purposes. (USA-MARIJUANA/ (UPDATE 3,
PIX, TV), moved, by Doina Chiacu and Bill Berkrot, 555 words)
Zimbabwe's social media revolt yet to take root in rural
areas
CHIREDZI - Deep in Zimbabwe's drought-stricken rural
district of Chiredzi, news of the biggest protests against
President Robert Mugabe in a decade reached Peter Mufaro only
after a week. (ZIMBABWE-POLITICS/SOCIALMEDIA (PIX), moved, by
Cris Chinaka, 1035 words)
Boy hurt on Pennsylvania roller coaster, week's 3rd
amusement park injury
A boy was injured when he fell from a roller coaster on
Thursday and he was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital, emergency
services and park officials said, in the third accident this
week involving children hurt on U.S. amusement park rides.
(PENNSYLVANIA-ROLLERCOASTER/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 250 words)
Chilli-powder condoms, firecrackers boost Tanzania elephant
protection
Conservationists in Tanzania are using an unorthodox way of
keeping elephants from wandering into human settlements - by
throwing condoms filled with chilli powder at them.
(ENVIRONMENT-ELEPHANTS/ (TV), moved, 240 words)
