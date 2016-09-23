Contact info for Reuters Entertainment & Lifestyle editors
ENTERTAINMENT, ARTS & BOOKS
Obama awards arts medals to Mel Brooks, Audra McDonald,
Berry Gordy
WASHINGTON - President Barack Obama awarded 24 American
giants of the arts and humanities with medals, lauding their
accomplishments - and sharing some laughs. (USA-OBAMA/ARTS
(UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moved, by Roberta Rampton, 350 words)
Hillary Clinton spars with comedian on parody talk-show
interview
LOS ANGELES - Democratic presidential nominee Hillary
Clinton played it strictly deadpan while parrying decidedly
off-the-wall questions from comedian Zach Galifianakis on his
online parody talk show, "Between Two Ferns".
(USA-ELECTION/CLINTON-BETWEENTWOFERNS (TV), moved, 250 words)
Subtle seduction in Giorgio Armani's Charmani collection in
Milan
MILAN - A woman's allure is a matter of small and subtle
details for Giorgio Armani in his spring/summer 2017 "Charmani"
collection presented during Milan Fashion week. (FASHION-MILAN/
(TV, PIX), moved, by Giulia Segreti, 300 words) See also:
Feathers and nostalgia add glam to Prada spring
collection(FASHION-MILAN/PRADA (PIX, TV), moved, by Giulia
Segreti, 200 words)
Plus-size fashion show scores big in Japan
TOKYO - Japanese pop girl group Pottya, who describe
themselves as "chubby", performed their hits while eleven plus
size amateur models strutted along the catwalk at a new men's
fashion show in Tokyo aimed at breaking down obesity taboos.
(FASHION-JAPAN/ (REPEAT, TV, PIX), moved, by Kwiyeon Ha, 250
words)
Work on sex life of rats, life as a badger honored at Ig
Nobel Prizes
CAMBRIDGE - Scientific research into how polyester pants
affect the sex life of rats, what it's like for a human to live
like a badger and how different the world looks when viewed
through your legs was honored at this year's Ig Nobel spoof
awards. (USA-IG NOBEL/ (PIX), moved, by Scott Malone, 400 words)
LIFESTYLE
Reagan auction items sell for 10 times estimate in New York
NEW YORK - A chunk of the Berlin Wall and a pair of cowboy
boots that belonged to late U.S. President Ronald Reagan sold
for 10 times their estimated value at a New York auction that
brought in more than $5.7 million dollars.
(PEOPLE-REAGAN/AUCTION (PIX), moved, 250 words)
Pope says journalism based on fear-mongering, gossip is form
of "terrorism"
VATICAN CITY - Journalism based on gossip or rumours is a
form of "terrorism" and media that stereotype entire populations
or foment fear of migrants are acting destructively, Pope
Francis said. (POPE-MEDIA/ (PIX), moved, by Philip Pullella, 300
words)
Moonlight sonata: fish's nocturnal 'singing' secrets
revealed
WASHINGTON - In one of the marvels of nature, males of a
fish species called the plainfin midshipman that dwells in
Pacific coastal waters from Alaska to Baja California court
females during breeding season using a nocturnal "love song"
with an otherworldly sound. (SCIENCE-FISH/ (PIX), moved, 450
words)
South Africa unveils test-tube buffalo, plans IVF rhino
MARBLE HALL - Almost 40 years after the first human
test-tube baby was born, South African scientists have produced
something bulkier: the first Cape buffalo brought into the world
by in vitro fertilisation (IVF). (WILDLIFE-BUFFALO/IVF (TV,
PIX), moved, by Ziyanda Yono, 400 words)
