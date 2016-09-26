Contact info for Reuters Entertainment & Lifestyle editors Jill Serjeant in New York +1 646 223 5968; Piya Sinha-Roy in Los Angeles +1 213 955 6721 ------------------------------------------------------- ENTERTAINMENT, ARTS & BOOKS Box Office: 'Magnificent Seven' Hits Bullseye With $35 Million Debut LOS ANGELES- Denzel Washington hit the bullseye again. "The Magnificent Seven," the Oscar-winner's first western, topped the box office, picking up a solid $35 million.(USA-BOXOFFICE/, moved, 600 words) LIFESTYLE Milan Fashion Week draws to close with Missoni's metallic layered looks MILAN- Missoni's metallic and layered knit looks wrapped up the Milan catwalks showcasing the spring/summer 17 collections by fashion's best-known brands. (FASHION-MILAN/MISSONI (TV, PIX), moved, by Giulia Segreti, 300 words) U.S. country singer Jean Shepard dead at 82 Jean Shepard, who played a pioneering role for women in country music and was a member of the Grand Ole Opry and Country Music Hall of Fame, died at age 82, the Nashville Tennessean reported. (PEOPLE-SHEPARD/OBITUARY, moved, 400 words) Young Prince George shuns high-five, low-five from Canada's Trudeau TORONTO- Blame it on jet lag or maybe a precocious knowledge that his great-grandmother is Canada's head of state but Britain's 3-year-old Prince George just wasn't going to be charmed by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. (BRITAIN-ROYALS/CANADA (PIX, TV), moved, 400 words) Paris planning nudist park -deputy mayor PARIS- Paris authorities plan to open a park for nudists in the French capital some time in the not too distant future. "We need to find the right place and we don't want to upset anyone or ruffle feathers," Deputy Paris Mayor Bruno Julliard said. "It'll probably be a park or garden," he told RMC radio. (FRANCE-NUDIST/, moved, 100 words) --------------------------------------------------------