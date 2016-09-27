Contact info for Reuters Entertainment & Lifestyle editors
-------------------------------------------------------
ENTERTAINMENT, ARTS & BOOKS
Beyonce, Bieber lead MTV Europe Music Awards nominations
LONDON- Music stars Beyonce and Justin Bieber lead the
nominations for this year's MTV Europe Music Awards, earning
five nods each at the major music event.(AWARDS-MTV/EUROPE (PIX,
TV), moved, 150 words)
'Peter Rabbit' coming to big screen, James Corden in voice
cast
LOS ANGELES- British stars James Corden and Daisy Ridley
will help to bring the classic children's tales of "Peter
Rabbit" to the big screen, Sony's Columbia Pictures studios
said. (FILM-PETERRABBIT/ (TV, PIX), moved, 150 words)
LIFESTYLE
Fashion features tropics and layers at Paris show opening
PARIS- Paris Fashion Week displayed colourful and
tropical-inspired creations from Paule Ka and layered printed
and patterned looks by Dutch designer Liselore Frowijn as it
opened on Tuesday.(FASHION-PARIS/ (TV, PIX), moved, 300 words)
Blue topaz gemstone, largest of its kind, to go in display
LONDON- A flawless blue topaz gemstone, said to be the
largest of its kind, is set to go on display at London's Natural
History Museum. (BRITAIN-TOPAZ/ (TV, PIX), moved, 100 words)
Actors Naomi Watts, Liev Schreiber separate after 11 years
together
LOS ANGELES- Actors Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber are
splitting up after 11 years together, the couple said in a
statement.(PEOPLE-WATTS/SCHREIBER (PIX, TV), moved, 150 words)
Hubble spots evidence of water plumes on Jupiter's moon
Europa
Astronomers said they have spotted evidence of water vapor
plumes rising from Jupiter's moon Europa, a finding that might
make it easier to learn whether life exists in the warm, salty
ocean hidden beneath its icy surface.(SPACE-JUPITER/EUROPA,
moved, by Irene Klotz, 400 words)
--------------------------------------------------------