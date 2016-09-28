Contact info for Reuters Entertainment & Lifestyle editors
ENTERTAINMENT, ARTS & BOOKS
Britney Spears on pop inspiration and why she's not making a
comeback
After a career spanning two decades that include highs and
lows, pop singer Britney Spears discussed her inspirations and
why her latest album should not be seen as a return to
music.(MUSIC-SPEARS/ (TV, PIX), moved, 400 words)
'Brad Pitt skips documentary premiere to focus on 'family
situation'
LOS ANGELES- Actor Brad Pitt said he was skipping the
premiere of his latest project to focus "on my family situation"
and not distract from the educational documentary, following his
highly publicized marital split from Angelina
Jolie.(PEOPLE-JOLIE/PITT (PIX, TV), moved, 200 words)
Actor Mark Wahlberg hopes 'Deepwater Horizon' movie honors
victims
Actor Mark Wahlberg said "the biggest responsibility" for
himself and the makers of the new movie, "Deepwater Horizon,"
was to honor the real-life victims of the 2010 oil rig disaster.
(FILM-DEEPWATERHORIZON/ (PIX, TV), moved, 350 words)
McGregor says wife behind "American Pastoral" directorial
debut
LONDON- Scottish actor Ewan McGregor, in his directorial
debut, brought an adaptation of Philip Roth's novel "American
Pastoral" to the Zurich Film Festival this week and said his
wife helped him get behind the camera.
(FILMFESTIVAL-ZURICH/AMERICANPASTORAL (TV), moved, 150 words)
LIFESTYLE
UK royal Kate's sister Pippa wins court ban on hacked photos
LONDON- Pippa Middleton, younger sister of Britain's Duchess
of Cambridge, won a court injunction banning publication of
3,000 photos allegedly hacked from her iCloud
account.(FBRITAIN-ROYALS/PIPPA (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved, 200
words)
Illinois man pleads guilty in nude-photo hacking scandal
An Illinois man pleaded guilty on Tuesday to hacking the
e-mail accounts of high-profile female celebrities in a scandal
linked to the online release of nude photos of Oscar-winning
actress Jennifer Lawrence and others.(CYBER-CELEBRITIES/COURT
(PIX), moved, 350 words)
Rap star Jay Z prevails in lawsuit over Roc-A-Fella logo
NEW YORK- A federal judge has dismissed a $7 million lawsuit
accusing Jay Z of breach of contract and copyright infringement
against a Bronx, New York clothing designer who claimed to have
created the logo for the rap star's Roc-A-Fella record
label.(VIVENDI-JAYZ/LAWSUIT (PIX), moved, 350 words)
No more trade in endangered pangolins, U.N. meeting decides
JOHANNESBURG- The United Nations on Wednesday banned global
trade in highly endangered pangolins, a scaly animal with the
dubious distinction of being the world's most poached
mammal.(WILDLIFE-CITES/PANGOLINS (TV, PIX), moved, 400 words)
