Contact info for Reuters Entertainment & Lifestyle editors Jill Serjeant in New York +1 646 223 5968; Piya Sinha-Roy in Los Angeles +1 213 955 6721 ------------------------------------------------------- ENTERTAINMENT, ARTS & BOOKS Britney Spears on pop inspiration and why she's not making a comeback After a career spanning two decades that include highs and lows, pop singer Britney Spears discussed her inspirations and why her latest album should not be seen as a return to music.(MUSIC-SPEARS/ (TV, PIX), moved, 400 words) 'Brad Pitt skips documentary premiere to focus on 'family situation' LOS ANGELES- Actor Brad Pitt said he was skipping the premiere of his latest project to focus "on my family situation" and not distract from the educational documentary, following his highly publicized marital split from Angelina Jolie.(PEOPLE-JOLIE/PITT (PIX, TV), moved, 200 words) Actor Mark Wahlberg hopes 'Deepwater Horizon' movie honors victims Actor Mark Wahlberg said "the biggest responsibility" for himself and the makers of the new movie, "Deepwater Horizon," was to honor the real-life victims of the 2010 oil rig disaster. (FILM-DEEPWATERHORIZON/ (PIX, TV), moved, 350 words) McGregor says wife behind "American Pastoral" directorial debut LONDON- Scottish actor Ewan McGregor, in his directorial debut, brought an adaptation of Philip Roth's novel "American Pastoral" to the Zurich Film Festival this week and said his wife helped him get behind the camera. (FILMFESTIVAL-ZURICH/AMERICANPASTORAL (TV), moved, 150 words) LIFESTYLE UK royal Kate's sister Pippa wins court ban on hacked photos LONDON- Pippa Middleton, younger sister of Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, won a court injunction banning publication of 3,000 photos allegedly hacked from her iCloud account.(FBRITAIN-ROYALS/PIPPA (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved, 200 words) Illinois man pleads guilty in nude-photo hacking scandal An Illinois man pleaded guilty on Tuesday to hacking the e-mail accounts of high-profile female celebrities in a scandal linked to the online release of nude photos of Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence and others.(CYBER-CELEBRITIES/COURT (PIX), moved, 350 words) Rap star Jay Z prevails in lawsuit over Roc-A-Fella logo NEW YORK- A federal judge has dismissed a $7 million lawsuit accusing Jay Z of breach of contract and copyright infringement against a Bronx, New York clothing designer who claimed to have created the logo for the rap star's Roc-A-Fella record label.(VIVENDI-JAYZ/LAWSUIT (PIX), moved, 350 words) No more trade in endangered pangolins, U.N. meeting decides JOHANNESBURG- The United Nations on Wednesday banned global trade in highly endangered pangolins, a scaly animal with the dubious distinction of being the world's most poached mammal.(WILDLIFE-CITES/PANGOLINS (TV, PIX), moved, 400 words) --------------------------------------------------------