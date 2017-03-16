Contact info for Reuters Entertainment & Lifestyle editors
ENTERTAINMENT
Actress Emma Watson plans legal action over stolen photos
"Beauty and the Beast" star Emma Watson is planning legal
action over photos said to have been leaked online, but her
representatives on Wednesday denied reports that the pictures
showed the British actress nude. (PEOPLE-EMMAWATSON/ (TV, PIX),
moved, 264 words)
"Beauty and the Beast" launch begins as Disney pulls film
from Malaysia
KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia stood by its decision to bar "Beauty
and the Beast" from cinemas without a "gay moment" being cut as
the worldwide rollout of the Walt Disney movie began on
Thursday. (DISNEY-BEAUTYANDTHEBEAST/CENSORSHIP (TV, PICTURES),
moved, 483 words)
Brits still waiting for full Brexit comedy dividend
LONDON - They were the two stories that rocked the Western
world last year. But while Donald Trump's election injected new
life into U.S. political comedy, the British are still waiting
for Brexit to usher in their new golden age of satire.
(BRITAIN-ENTERTAINMENT/SATIRE (PIX, TV), moved, by Robin
Pomeroy, 705 words)
LIFESTYLE
Angelina Jolie appeals for commitment to "imperfect" UN
GENEVA - U.N. refugee agency special envoy Angelina Jolie
made an impassioned plea on Wednesday for internationalism in
the face of wars driving people from their homes and a "rising
tide of nationalism masquerading as patriotism".
(UN-REFUGEES/JOLIE (REFILE, TV, PIX), moved, by Stephanie
Nebehay, 303 words)
When it comes to peacock mating, plumage size matters-study
AUSTIN - The size and width of a peacock's proud plumage
attracts the gaze of males likely sizing up rivals and of
females potentially looking for mates, a survey released on
Wednesday showed. (USA-PEACOCKS/ (PIX), moved, by Jon
Herskovitz, 271 words)
Canadian refugees learn to curl, and how to handle icy
wipeouts
TORONTO - Arun Daniel and his mom, Suguna, first touched
Canadian soil two weeks ago and, on Wednesday, they first
touched ice, sliding on one knee and pushing a 40-pound granite
rock across a rink. (CANADA-IMMIGRATION/CURLING (PIX, TV),
moved, by Anna Mehler Paperny, 396 words)
Puppy love: therapy pooches bring peace of mind at Spanish
psychiatric centre
ELIZONDO - Tucked away in Spain's Pyrenees mountains,
patients at psychiatric facility Benito Menni stretch out across
floor mats and stroke greyhound puppies Atila and Argi.
(SPAIN-HEALTH/ (PIX), moved, by Amanda Calvo, 278 words)
Egypt's pigeons soar above wooden towers, away from the
dinner plate
CAIRO - Pigeons are a delicacy in Egypt, traditionally
served roasted and stuffed with fragrant rice. But for Cairo's
pigeon fanciers, their prized birds are nobody's next meal.
(EGYPT-PIGEONS/ (TV, PIX), moved, 358 words)
'Trophy' film tackles African hunting and conservation
AUSTIN - The new documentary "Trophy" opens in a sprawling
corner of South Africa run by John Hume, who is praised by some
as protecting the continent's rhinos from extinction and
vilified by others for trying to turn the animals into cash
spinners. (USA-SXSW/TROPHY (PIX), moved, by Jon Herskovitz, 451
words)
Miniature lab begins science experiments in outer space
HERZLIYA - Orbiting the earth at more than 500 kilometres
(300 miles), a tiny satellite with a laboratory shrunk to the
size of a tissue box is helping scientists carry out experiments
that take gravity out of the equation. (SPACE-SATELLITE/ (TV,
PIX), moved, 287 words)
