ENTERTAINMENT
Selena Gomez reveals Instagram addiction, low self-esteem
NEW YORK - Pop star Selena Gomez said she canceled her world
tour last year and went to therapy because she was depressed,
anxious and "my self-esteem was shot." (PEOPLE-SELENAGOMEZ/
(PIX), moved, 283 words)
Former 'Power Rangers' actor admits killing roommate with
sword
LOS ANGELES - An actor best known for his role in the "Power
Rangers" children's television series who prosecutors said
stabbed his roommate to death with a sword during an argument
pleaded guilty on Thursday to manslaughter.
(POWERRANGERS-CRIME/, moved, 207 words)
LIFESTYLE
Missile row drives Korean culture underground in China
SHANGHAI/SEOUL - Cai Yufang, 21, is a big fan of Korean
television dramas like "Shopping King Louie", a show about a
profligate chaebol heir who loses his memory and learns the
value of love and labour from a sweet, simple country girl.
(SOUTHKOREA-CHINA/CULTURE (PIX), by Adam Jourdan and Joyce Lee,
871 words)
Egypt says ancient colossus pulled from slum likely not
Ramses
CAIRO - A massive eight-metre statue discovered in the
ground water of a Cairo slum this month is likely not a
depiction of the revered Pharaoh Ramses II as first believed,
Antiquities Minister Khaled Al-Anani said on Thursday.
(EGYPT-ARCHAEOLOGY/ (PIX, TV), moved, 273 words)
Giant satirical puppets go on display in Spanish 'Fallas'
fiesta
VALENCIA - Satirical effigies of United States President
Donald Trump, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and footballer
Cristiano Ronaldo went on display on Thursday for Spain's Fallas
festival in the Mediterranean port city of
Valencia.(SPAIN-CULTURE/FALLAS (TV, PIX), moved, 138 words)
Fashion house Givenchy names Waight Keller as artistic
director
PARIS - Givenchy named Clare Waight Keller as its new
artistic director on Thursday, becoming the first woman at the
creative helm of the French fashion house founded by Hubert de
Givenchy in 1952. (GIVENCHY-DIRECTOR/ (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved, by
Dominique Vidalon, 240 words)
Spring in the air, China's pigeon racers give birds their
meds
BEIJING - Guarding against avian flu, which has forced a
mass cull of birds in China, pigeon fancier Wang Jincang paid
out nearly $400 to get his 200 racing pigeons vaccinated and
fortified for the onset of the spring racing season.
(CHINA-PIGEONRACING/ (PIX), by Muyu Xu and Ryan Woo, 331 words)
Ex-lawyer gets 40 years for California abduction first
deemed hoax
A Harvard-educated lawyer was sentenced on Thursday to 40
years in prison for a high-profile 2015 California kidnapping
that drew comparisons to the film "Gone Girl," ending a bizarre
abduction saga that police first dismissed as a hoax.
(CALIFORNIA-KIDNAPPING/ (moved), by Tom James, 395 words)
Sierra Leone pastor discovers 706-carat diamond
FREETOWN - A Christian pastor has found one of the world's
largest uncut diamonds - weighing 706 carats -- in Sierra
Leone's eastern Kono region. (LEONE-DIAMONDS/ (PIX, TV), moved,
by Umaru Fofana, 291 words)
Breathe easy: nose shape was influenced by local climate
WASHINGTON - The human nose, in all its glorious forms, is
one of our most distinctive characteristics, whether big,
little, broad, narrow or somewhere in between. Scientists are
now sniffing out some of the factors that drove the evolution of
the human proboscis. (SCIENCE-NOSE/ (PIX), moved, by Will
Dunham, 401 words)
