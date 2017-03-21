Contact info for Reuters Entertainment & Lifestyle editors
ENTERTAINMENT
"Gay moment" stays put as Malaysia to release "Beauty and
the Beast" without cuts
KUALA LUMPUR - Walt Disney blockbuster "Beauty and the
Beast" will be released in Malaysia this month without any cuts,
the company said, after censors had earlier asked for the
removal of a "gay moment" in the movie.
(DISNEY-BEAUTYANDTHEBEAST/CENSORSHIP, moved, 256 words)
Singer Jason Derulo discusses acting ambitions at 'Swalla'
launch
LOS ANGELES - Hip hop artist Jason Derulo has big ambitions
to break into movies and television but when it comes to
auditions, the singer said they are not his thing.
(MUSIC-JASONDERULO/ (TV, PIX), moved, 225 words)
Swedish singer Zara Larsson seeks to build U.S. fan base
NEW YORK - Swedish pop star Zara Larsson may have racked up
more than 1 billion streams on music service Spotify within a
few days of her new album's release, but the 19-year-old knows
she still has some work to do in the United States. (MUSIC-ZARA
LARSSON/ (TV), moved, by Alicia Powell, 280 words)
Ed Sheeran's 'Divide' tops U.S. Billboard charts for second
week
LOS ANGELES - British singer Ed Sheeran reigned atop the
weekly U.S. Billboard album and digital song charts on Monday,
as his latest album garnered strong sales for a second
consecutive week.(MUSIC-CHARTS/EDSHEERAN (TV, PIX), moved, 193
words)
Roman Polanski wants 1977 rape case over, attorney tells L.A
judge
LOS ANGELES - Fugitive movie director Roman Polanski will
have to wait up to three months to hear whether he can resolve
his four-decade-old rape case without serving more jail time in
the United States. (PEOPLE-ROMANPOLANSKI/ (UPDATE 1, TV, PIX),
moved, by Dana Feldman, 418 words)
TV's Kardashian says she's 'much better' person after Paris
robbery
Reality television star Kim Kardashian has finally given a
first-hand account of being robbed at gunpoint in Paris last
year, an experience she said has helped her grow and become a
better person. (PEOPLE-KIMKARDASHIAN/, moved, 399 words)
Afghan music contest pits first female finalist against
rapper
KABUL - An 18-year old female novice singer and a 23-year
old barber-turned-rapper are the unlikely finalists of a
televised talent contest providing Afghans a welcome distraction
from the daily bloodshed in their country.
(AFGHANISTAN-ENTERTAINMENT/ (TV, PIX), moved, by Tommy Wilkes
and Mirwais Harooni, 500 words)
LIFESTYLE
Destroyed by Islamic State, ancient winged bull to rise
again in London
LONDON - An ancient Assyrian winged bull sculpture destroyed
by Islamic State fighters in 2015 is to be remade from empty
Iraqi date syrup cans and displayed in Trafalgar Square in
London. (BRITAIN-ART/TRAFALGARSQUARE (PIX), moved, by Estelle
Shirbon, 466 words)
Of bread and wine: the world's most expensive cities
LONDON - Singapore remains the world's most expensive city
to live in, a study showed on Tuesday, with two Japanese cities
-- Tokyo and Osaka -- returning to the top 10 thanks to the
strengthening of the yen. (GLOBAL-ECONOMY/CITIES (PIX), moved,
by Jeremy Gaunt, 402 words)
Rosie the Riveter finally gets national day of recognition
OAKLAND - They welded pipes. They drew blueprints. And, of
course, they fastened munitions and machine parts together with
rivets. (USA-ROSIE/PIX (PIX), moved, by Lisa Fernandez, 505
words)
Good luck coins prove fatal for Thai "piggy bank" turtle
BANGKOK - A 25-year-old Thai sea turtle died from blood
poisoning on Tuesday, never recovering from an operation to
remove 915 coins from her stomach, thrown into her pool for good
luck, veterinarians said. (THAILAND-TURTLE/ (PIX, TV), moved,
203 words)
Stolen Van Gogh paintings back in Amsterdam after 14 years
AMSTERDAM - Two paintings by Vincent Van Gogh were unveiled,
barely damaged, at an Amsterdam museum on Tuesday, 14 years
after they were stolen in a mafia heist. (ART-VANGOGH/ (TV,
PIX), moved, by Thomas Escritt, 390 words)
Art and furniture owned by collector de Balkany up for
auction in London
LONDON - From lavish clocks to marble top tables, more than
700 lots including art, silver pieces and furniture belonging to
late businessman and collector Robert de Balkany will go under
the hammer this week at an auction in London. (ART-AUCTION/
(TV), moved, 118 words)
Patriots star Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey found in
Mexico
The New England Patriots jersey that vanished after
quarterback Tom Brady wore it in the team's fifth Super Bowl
victory last month has been found in Mexico, officials said on
Monday. (NFL-SUPERBOWL/BRADY (UPDATE 3, PIX), moved, by Scott
Malone and Enrique Andres Pretel, 430 words)
