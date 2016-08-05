Contact info for Reuters Entertainment & Lifestyle editors
ENTERTAINMENT, ARTS & BOOKS
Clint Eastwood: Trump says 'dumb things' but people should
'get over it'
Clint Eastwood, the 86-year-old four-time Oscar winner,
excoriated the current generation of Americans as weak and
overly sensitive while backing Donald Trump even though the
Republican presidential hopeful has "said a lot of dumb things."
(USA-ELECTION/CLINTEASTWOOD (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved, by Jill
Serjeant, 519 words)
Comic actress Lily Tomlin to get Screen Actors Guild
lifetime award
Lily Tomlin, one of America's most enduring comic actresses,
will receive a lifetime achievement award in January from the
Screen Actors Guild (SAG), the group announced.
(PEOPLE-LILYTOMLIN/ (PIX, TV), moved, 164 words)
Pixar-inspired Cozmo robot has big personality, big screen
hopes
LOS ANGELES - A new palm-sized robot is vying to become a
favorite toy, equipped with a cheeky personality and hopes for a
possible future entertainment franchise. (LIFE-COZMOROBOT/ (TV),
moved, by Piya Sinha-Roy, 391 words)
LIFESTYLE
Stop press: Last two journalists leave London's Fleet Street
LONDON - Three decades after media mogul Rupert Murdoch
instigated its demise as the centuries-old home of Britain's
newspaper industry, London's Fleet Street bade farewell to its
last two journalists. (BRITAIN-FLEETSTREET/ (PIX, TV), moved, by
Michael Holden, 808 words)
"You are handsome": Essential English as China scrubs up
for maiden G20 summit
HANGZHOU - China is sparing no effort to ensure its
first-ever G20 summit passes off perfectly, enforcing measures
to close factories, offer English lessons to elderly residents
and even a $1.5-billion giveaway to get some to leave town.
(G20-CHINA/HANGZHOU (PIX, TV), moved, by Ruby Lian and Brenda
Goh, 462 words)
Party time in Rio after rollercoaster run-up to the Games
RIO DE JANEIRO - With a little bit of chaos and a
last-minute sprint on preparations, Rio de Janeiro was ready on
Friday to revel in a moment seven years in the making: the
opening of the Olympic Games. (OLYMPICS-RIO/ (PIX, TV), moved,
by Daniel Flynn and Mary Milliken, 564 words)
Facebook's News Feed to show fewer 'clickbait' headlines
SAN FRANCISCO - Facebook Inc's News Feed will show fewer
"clickbait" headlines over the next few weeks, the company
announced Thursday, as it seeks to establish itself as the prime
web destination for news and social updates.
(FACEBOOK-NEWSFEED/CLICKBAIT, moved, by Yasmeen Abutaleb, 287
words)
Rio student digs for gold with Olympic torch
RIO DE JANEIRO - An enterprising Brazilian college student
has found a way to make money off one of the torches used to
carry the Olympic flame toward Rio de Janeiro: get tourists to
pose with it for pictures. (OLYMPICS-RIO/TORCH (PIX), moved, by
Pedro Fonseca, 395 words)
Rio's informal foods a key part of the 'Carioca' life
RIO DE JANEIRO - If the most popular foods of Rio de Janeiro
have one thing in common, it is their informality.
(OLYMPICS-RIO/CARIOCA FOOD (PIX, TV), moved, by Jeb Blount and
Thales Carneiro, 947 words)
Hear! Hear! Exquisite fossils preserve ear of prehistoric
whale
WASHINGTON - Fossils unearthed in a South Carolina drainage
ditch are providing insight into the development of ultrasonic
hearing in prehistoric whales, a trait closely linked to their
uncanny ability to hunt and navigate using sound waves and
echoes. (SCIENCE-WHALE/ (PIX), moved, by Will Dunham, 405 words)
Refugee crowned "wine queen", as German tradition evolves
TRIER - A Syrian refugee has been crowned "wine queen" in
Germany, winning a traditional annual honour that used to go to
local young women from wine-growing families.
(EUROPE-MIGRANTS/GERMANY-WINE QUEEN (TV, PIX), moved, 338 words)
