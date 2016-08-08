Contact info for Reuters Entertainment & Lifestyle editors Jill Serjeant in New York +1 646 223 5968; Piya Sinha-Roy in Los Angeles +1 213 955 6721 ------------------------------------------------------- ENTERTAINMENT, ARTS & BOOKS Japan's emperor speaks to public in remarks suggesting he wants to abdicate TOKYO - Japanese Emperor Akihito, 82, in a rare video address to the public on Monday, said he worried that age may make it difficult for him to fully carry out his duties, remarks widely seen as suggesting he wants to abdicate. (JAPAN-EMPEROR/ (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV), moved, by Linda Sieg and Elaine Lies, 600 words) Olympics-Wind, doping and VIP robbery plague Rio Games RIO DE JANEIRO - Damaging wind gusts, a fresh doping controversy and the robbery of a visiting government minister presented the Rio Games with a perfect storm of problems on Sunday, forcing organisers to scramble to keep the world's biggest sporting event rolling on. (OLYMPICS-RIO/ (WRAPUP 2, PIX, TV), moved, by Karolos Grohmann and Ossian Shine, 565 words) Robert De Niro to open Sarajevo Film Festival SARAJEVO - The Sarajevo Film Festival will honour two-time Oscar-winning U.S. actor and producer Robert De Niro with a lifetime achievement award for his contribution to film on its opening night on Friday. (BOSNIA-FILM/DE NIRO (CORRECTED, PIX), moved, 160 words) LIFESTYLE Afghan tourism bring reward as well as risk; government urges caution KABUL - When police stopped a van that was travelling across central Afghanistan to the western city of Herat, they were in for a big surprise: it was full of Western tourists. (AFGHANISTAN-TOURISM/), by Josh Smith and Hamid Shalizi, moved, 890 words) Low cost, flavors, convenience turn teens on to vaping -study Young people try electronic cigarettes out of curiosity about the devices and alluring flavors that range from cotton candy to pizza, but keep vaping because of their low cost, according to a study released on Monday. (HEALTH-VAPING/STUDY), moved, by Jilian Mincer, 350 words) Dramatic volcano-themed light show opens Festival on Edinburgh's Castle Rock EDINBURGH - The volcanic rock on which Edinburgh Castle perches became the screen for a 3-D digital light show on Sunday night, turning the western facade into a kaleidoscope of its past for the opening ceremony of the 2016 Edinburgh Festival, the world's biggest annual arts event. (BRITAIN-SCOTLAND/FESTIVAL (PIX), moved, 220 words) Giant panda cub born in Vienna after zoo sets the right mood VIENNA - A naturally conceived giant panda cub has been born in Vienna, the city's main zoo announced on Monday, a rare event that it said is unique in Europe to the Austrian capital. (WILDLIFE-PANDA/ (PIX, TV), moved, 225 words) Pitanguy, Brazil's icon of plastic surgery, dead at 90 RIO DE JANEIRO - Ivo Pitanguy, a plastic surgeon whose skill with the scalpel drew celebrities to his operating table from around the world and made him a cultural icon in beauty-obsessed Brazil, died on Saturday, one day after passing the Olympic torch for the Rio Games. He was 90. (BRAZIL-PITANGUY/OBITUARY (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV), moved, 470 words) Lawmaker's young son dies in accident at Kansas water park The young son of a Kansas lawmaker died at a popular water park in Kansas City on Sunday in an apparent accident on what has been dubbed the world's tallest water slide, officials and media said. (KANSAS-SLIDE/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 350 words) --------------------------------------------------------