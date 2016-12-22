Contact info for Reuters Entertainment & Lifestyle editors
Jill Serjeant in New York +1 646 223 5968; Piya Sinha-Roy in
Los Angeles +1 213 955 6721
-------------------------------------------------------
ENTERTAINMENT, ARTS & BOOKS
Disney will create shows for Snapchat
The Walt Disney Company's U.S. television arm will create
shows for Snap Inc's Snapchat, Disney announced on Wednesday, in
Snapchat's latest deal with a major U.S. media company.
(SNAPCHAT-WALT DISNEY/CONTENT, moved, by Tim Baysinger, 273
words)
Panto dames come out to cheer Britain after a tumultuous
2016
LONDON - Roy Hudd cakes on the make-up, squeezes into his
super-size bra and baby-blue slip dress, then heads out on stage
to entertain a packed house of Londoners in need of a laugh at
the end of a testing 2016. (BRITAIN-ENTERTAINMENT/PANTO (REFILE,
PIX), moved, by Andrew Heavens, 550 words)
UK's Queen Elizabeth, 90, starts Christmas holiday after
illness delay
LONDON - Britain's Queen Elizabeth, 90, and her husband
Prince Philip, 95, left Buckingham Palace by helicopter on
Thursday, going ahead with their Christmas travel plans
following a day's delay because both were suffering from heavy
colds. (BRITAIN-ROYALS/COLDS (PIX), moved, 94 words)
LIFESTYLE
U.S. parents accept children's transgender identity by age 3
NEW YORK - Jodie Patterson's 3-year-old, Penelope, was
brooding and angry until one day she asked her child what was
wrong. Penelope, who was assigned female at birth, was upset
"because everyone thinks I'm a girl," but he said he was really
a boy. Almost immediately, Patterson embraced the reality that
Penelope was a transgender boy. Increasingly across the United
States, doctors and parents of transgender children are
embracing their identity as soon it starts becoming obvious,
sometimes around age 3. (USA-LGBT/PARENTING (PIX), moved, by
Daniel Trotta, 1186 words)
Pope decries "malevolent resistance" to needed Vatican
reforms
VATICAN CITY - Pope Francis decried "malevolent" internal
resistance to his campaign to reform the Vatican bureaucracy on
Thursday and said lay men and women should get top jobs if they
are more qualified than clerics. (POPE-CURIA/ (PIX, TV), moved,
by Philip Pullella, 470 words)
Wall Street holiday parties are back...but don't tell anyone
NEW YORK - Wall Street holiday parties this year took place
in luxury venues like the Waldorf Astoria, featured women
dressed as glowing angels, and had fine wine, scotch and bourbon
on hand. (USA-WALL STREET/PARTIES (TV), moved, by Lawrence
Delevingne and Olivia Oran, 781 words)
Candles and barriers as attacked Berlin Christmas market
reopens
BERLIN - Ringed by concrete barriers, the Berlin Christmas
market targeted in a truck attack this week reopened on Thursday
with candles, flowers and flags laid amid the small festive huts
in tribute to 12 people killed. (GERMANY-TRUCK/MARKET (TV, PIX),
moved, 194 words)
Spain's socialists cheer at last - they win El Gordo lottery
MADRID - Staff from the Madrid headquarters of Spain's PSOE
socialist party were among the top winners on Thursday of El
Gordo, the world's biggest lottery jackpot with prizes totalling
2.31 billion euros this year. (CHRISTMAS-SEASON/SPAIN-LOTTERY
(PIX, TV), moved, 186 words)
--------------------------------------------------------