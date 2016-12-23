Contact info for Reuters Entertainment & Lifestyle editors Jill Serjeant in New York +1 646 223 5968; Piya Sinha-Roy in Los Angeles +1 213 955 6721 ------------------------------------------------------- LIFESTYLE Starry nights and empty streets in Syria's Idlib IDLIB - Stars fill the night sky over the Syrian rebel-held city of Idlib, and the streets are eerily quiet. The calm might not last much longer. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-NIGHTS (PIX), moved, 236 words) Save Santa's Sherry, say British lovers of fortified wine LONDON - A worrying slump in sales of Father Christmas's favourite tipple, sherry, has prompted a British trade group to start a campaign to ensure the fortified wine doesn't fall off menus. (UK-RETAIL/SHERRY-XMAS (TV), moved, 199 words) Leaving war-torn Syria, luxury chocolatier finds new home in Hungary BUDAPEST - Bassam Ghraoui's Syrian confectionary became synonymous with the finest gourmet chocolates anywhere before war decimated his business, and he is starting anew in Hungary with a factory to be launched next year. (HUNGARY-SYRIA/CHOCOLATE (PIX), moved, by Krisztina Than, 477 words) Taiwan's Christmas market offers present the size of a tower block TAIPEI - Good things might come in small packages, but the centre-piece of a Taiwan Christmas market is a present the size of a tower block. (CHRISTMAS-SEASON/TAIWAN (TV), moved, 114 words) Bite the dust: meek dinosaur lost its teeth as it hit adulthood WASHINGTON - A modest little dinosaur that scampered across northwestern China 160 million years ago boasted a unique trait not seen in any other dinosaur or other prehistoric creature yet unearthed: it was born with teeth but became toothless by adulthood. (SCIENCE-DINOSAUR/ (PIX), moved, by Will Dunham, 400 words) Racist rant at Kentucky mall prompts ban, apology from mayor A racist, expletive-filled rant caught on camera at a Louisville, Kentucky, mall has led to a permanent ban for a shopper and prompted an apology from the city's mayor. (KENTUCKY-RACISM/, moved, by Timothy Mclaughlin, 387 words) --------------------------------------------------------