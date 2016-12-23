BRIEF-RAI post-acquisition leadership team announced
* Andrew Gilchrist, currently EVP and CFO of RAI, indicated that, in event of completion of proposed deal, he intends to resign
Contact info for Reuters Entertainment & Lifestyle editors Jill Serjeant in New York +1 646 223 5968; Piya Sinha-Roy in Los Angeles +1 213 955 6721 ------------------------------------------------------- LIFESTYLE Starry nights and empty streets in Syria's Idlib IDLIB - Stars fill the night sky over the Syrian rebel-held city of Idlib, and the streets are eerily quiet. The calm might not last much longer. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-NIGHTS (PIX), moved, 236 words) Save Santa's Sherry, say British lovers of fortified wine LONDON - A worrying slump in sales of Father Christmas's favourite tipple, sherry, has prompted a British trade group to start a campaign to ensure the fortified wine doesn't fall off menus. (UK-RETAIL/SHERRY-XMAS (TV), moved, 199 words) Leaving war-torn Syria, luxury chocolatier finds new home in Hungary BUDAPEST - Bassam Ghraoui's Syrian confectionary became synonymous with the finest gourmet chocolates anywhere before war decimated his business, and he is starting anew in Hungary with a factory to be launched next year. (HUNGARY-SYRIA/CHOCOLATE (PIX), moved, by Krisztina Than, 477 words) Taiwan's Christmas market offers present the size of a tower block TAIPEI - Good things might come in small packages, but the centre-piece of a Taiwan Christmas market is a present the size of a tower block. (CHRISTMAS-SEASON/TAIWAN (TV), moved, 114 words) Bite the dust: meek dinosaur lost its teeth as it hit adulthood WASHINGTON - A modest little dinosaur that scampered across northwestern China 160 million years ago boasted a unique trait not seen in any other dinosaur or other prehistoric creature yet unearthed: it was born with teeth but became toothless by adulthood. (SCIENCE-DINOSAUR/ (PIX), moved, by Will Dunham, 400 words) Racist rant at Kentucky mall prompts ban, apology from mayor A racist, expletive-filled rant caught on camera at a Louisville, Kentucky, mall has led to a permanent ban for a shopper and prompted an apology from the city's mayor. (KENTUCKY-RACISM/, moved, by Timothy Mclaughlin, 387 words) --------------------------------------------------------
* Andrew Gilchrist, currently EVP and CFO of RAI, indicated that, in event of completion of proposed deal, he intends to resign
BUENOS AIRES, May 30 The head of one of Argentina's largest farm groups will ask Congress to investigate five acquisitions made by Brazilian meatpacker JBS over more than a decade due to suspicion of overpricing, he told Reuters on Tuesday.