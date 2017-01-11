Contact info for Reuters Entertainment & Lifestyle editors
ENTERTAINMENT
George Lucas' $1 bln 'Star Wars' museum finds Los Angeles
home
LOS ANGELES - "Star Wars" filmmaker George Lucas has settled
on Los Angeles for the home of his $1 billion storytelling
museum, after pulling the project from Chicago last year.
(CALIFORNIA-GEORGELUCAS/ (TV, PIX), moved, 284 words)
Germans cheer new landmark as Hamburg concert hall opens
BERLIN - Hamburg's Elbphilharmonie concert hall opens on
Wednesday, delivering one of Germany's most prestigious 21st
century cultural projects - albeit some seven years late and
busting its budget. (GERMANY-CULTURE/ (PIX, TV), moved, 394
words)
British singers Church, Ferguson snub Trump inauguration
LONDON/NEW YORK - British singers Charlotte Church and
Rebecca Ferguson have rejected invitations from U.S.
President-elect Donald Trump's team to perform at his
inauguration next week, they said in separate statements on
Tuesday. (USA-TRUMP/INAUGURATION-SINGERS (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved,
by Estelle Shirbon and Jonathan Allen, 374 words)
