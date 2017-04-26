New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
Contact info for Reuters Entertainment & Lifestyle editors Jill Serjeant in New York +1 646 223 5968; Piya Sinha-Roy in Los Angeles +1 213 955 6721 ------------------------------------------------------- ENTERTAINMENT Actor Orlando Bloom discusses spy thriller 'Unlocked' LONDON - Actor Orlando Bloom said his latest film about a fictional biological attack threatening London "could absolutely happen" in the real world and that the increasingly topical subject of terrorism is handled sensitively. (FILM-UNLOCKED/ (PIX, TV), moved, 179 words) Family ties test the unconventional 'Guardians of the Galaxy' LOS ANGELES - After causing havoc in the universe and saving it from destruction, Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy" are back in a new adventure that takes the unconventional group of friends on a quest to discover their family ties. (FILM-GUARDIANS2/ (TV, PIX), by Piya Sinha-Roy, 406 words) 'Star Wars: Episode IX' gets May 2019 release date: Disney The final film in the new "Star Wars" trilogy, "Star Wars: Episode IX," will be released in May 2019, movie studio Walt Disney Co said. (FILM-STAR WARS/ (moved), moved, 193 words) LIFESTYLE Giant rabbit dies on United Airlines flight to United States LONDON - A 3-foot giant rabbit has died on a United Airlines flight from London, prompting a review at the Chicago-based airline which faced a global backlash this month over its treatment of a passenger who was dragged from his seat. (UAL-RABBIT/ (moved), moved, 309 words) Eighth time lucky: NASA launches super balloon to collect near space data WELLINGTON - A stadium-sized pressure balloon launched by NASA in New Zealand began collecting data in near space on Wednesday, beginning a 100-day planned journey after several launch attempts were thwarted by storms and cyclones. (SPACE-NASA/NEWZEALAND (PIX, TV), by Charlotte Greenfield, 185 words) Lawyer for ex-NFL star Hernandez denies letter mentioned prison lover BOSTON - A lawyer for former National Football League star Aaron Hernandez on Tuesday denied media reports that the athlete wrote a letter to a prison lover before hanging himself in his prison cell last week. (USA-CRIME/HERNANDEZ (UPDATE 1, PIX), by Scott Malone, 395 words) Bison calves born in Canada's Banff National Park for first time in 140 years CALGARY - Bison calves have been born in Alberta's Banff National Park for the first time in 140 years, Parks Canada officials said on Tuesday, marking a milestone in attempts to reintroduce a wild herd to the area. (CANADA-BISON/CALVES (PIX), moved, 251 words) --------------------------------------------------------
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.