ENTERTAINMENT Actor Orlando Bloom discusses spy thriller 'Unlocked' LONDON - Actor Orlando Bloom said his latest film about a fictional biological attack threatening London "could absolutely happen" in the real world and that the increasingly topical subject of terrorism is handled sensitively. (FILM-UNLOCKED/ (PIX, TV), moved, 179 words) Family ties test the unconventional 'Guardians of the Galaxy' LOS ANGELES - After causing havoc in the universe and saving it from destruction, Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy" are back in a new adventure that takes the unconventional group of friends on a quest to discover their family ties. (FILM-GUARDIANS2/ (TV, PIX), by Piya Sinha-Roy, 406 words) 'Star Wars: Episode IX' gets May 2019 release date: Disney The final film in the new "Star Wars" trilogy, "Star Wars: Episode IX," will be released in May 2019, movie studio Walt Disney Co said. (FILM-STAR WARS/ (moved), moved, 193 words) LIFESTYLE Giant rabbit dies on United Airlines flight to United States LONDON - A 3-foot giant rabbit has died on a United Airlines flight from London, prompting a review at the Chicago-based airline which faced a global backlash this month over its treatment of a passenger who was dragged from his seat. (UAL-RABBIT/ (moved), moved, 309 words) Eighth time lucky: NASA launches super balloon to collect near space data WELLINGTON - A stadium-sized pressure balloon launched by NASA in New Zealand began collecting data in near space on Wednesday, beginning a 100-day planned journey after several launch attempts were thwarted by storms and cyclones. (SPACE-NASA/NEWZEALAND (PIX, TV), by Charlotte Greenfield, 185 words) Lawyer for ex-NFL star Hernandez denies letter mentioned prison lover BOSTON - A lawyer for former National Football League star Aaron Hernandez on Tuesday denied media reports that the athlete wrote a letter to a prison lover before hanging himself in his prison cell last week. (USA-CRIME/HERNANDEZ (UPDATE 1, PIX), by Scott Malone, 395 words) Bison calves born in Canada's Banff National Park for first time in 140 years CALGARY - Bison calves have been born in Alberta's Banff National Park for the first time in 140 years, Parks Canada officials said on Tuesday, marking a milestone in attempts to reintroduce a wild herd to the area. (CANADA-BISON/CALVES (PIX), moved, 251 words)