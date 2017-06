HONG KONG Dec 15 Department store operator Lifestyle International Holdings Ltd said it had won the bidding for rights at a Shanghai site for 2.47 billion yuan ($387.72 million), allowing it to build a commercial complex including a department store.

In a filing with the Hong Kong bourse late on Wednesday, Lifestyle said the land covered an area of 50,154 square metres in Zhabei District in Shanghai, adding it would fund the deal with internal resources and loans.

($1 = 6.3706 Chinese yuan)