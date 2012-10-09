HONG KONG Oct 9 Department store operator
Lifestyle International Holidngs Ltd said on Tuesday
it is exploring the possibility of a separate listing for its
Hong Kong and China property businesses on the Hong Kong stock
exchange.
In a filing to the Hong Kong bourse, Lifestyle said it aimed
to list its property investment and development businesses that
were not intended to be used in the operation of its core
department store business.
The unaudited adjusted net asset value of the group that
would be spun off accounted for about 18 percent of the
company's unaudited consolidated net asset value as at June 30,
2012.
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Richard Pullin)