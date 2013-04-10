* Thermo Fisher offered more than $65 per share-sources
* Private equity firms likely to bid close to $65 per
share-sources
* Danaher, Roche unlikely to have made offers-source
* Life Tech shares already up 33 pct this year
(Adds implications of possible deal, background on valuation)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Soyoung Kim
NEW YORK, April 9 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc
made a binding offer for Life Technologies Corp
on Tuesday as private equity firms raced to finalize a
consortium to take the genetic testing equipment maker private,
several people familiar with the matter said.
Life Tech, with a current market value of more than $11
billion, has become an attractive target due to its strength in
advanced diagnostics and gene sequencing and if Thermo Fisher
were to prevail, the deal would make it a major player in the
genetic sequencing market.
It would be also be by far its biggest deal since the $12.8
billion merger in 2006 of Thermo Electron and Fisher Scientific
International that created the world's largest maker of
scientific equipment and laboratory instruments.
Thermo Fisher met a bid deadline on Tuesday but private
equity firms working on a joint bid missed it and were working
late into the evening to secure the equity required to support
an offer, the people said.
Blackstone Group LP, Carlyle Group LP and
Singapore's state investor Temasek Holdings were in talks with
KKR & Co LP about securing the required equity and
finalizing a buyout consortium, the people said.
Life Technologies would likely accept an offer past the bid
deadline to keep the process competitive, the people added.
Thermo Fisher is bidding more than $65 per each Life Tech
share, two of the people said. While the exact price could not
be learned, Thermo had been considering a bid of $65 to $70 per
share, sources said last week.
The private equity group would likely bid close to $65 per
share, two separate people said.
All the people asked not to be named because details of the
auction are not public. Life Technologies, Thermo Fisher, KKR,
Blackstone and Carlyle declined to comment while Temasek did not
respond to a request for comment.
Shares of Life Tech ended up 1.3 percent at $66.19 on
Tuesday, giving it a market value of $11.3 billion. They are up
33 percent so far this year on expectations of a possible deal,
outperforming a 9.6 percent rise in the S&P 500 index.
At this level, Life Tech trades at 14.6 times forward
12-month earnings compared to an average 13.6 times for its peer
group, according to Thomson Reuters data.
DANAHER, ROCHE
Carlsbad, California-based Life Tech, which has hired
advisers to explore a sale, had also attracted interest from
industrial and healthcare conglomerate Danaher Corp and
drugmaker Roche Holding AG, people familiar with the
matter told Reuters previously.
While their position could not be confirmed, one of the
people said that neither of these two companies had carried out
the procedural work necessary ahead of the bid deadline that
would have allowed them to make offers. Danaher and Roche did
not respond to requests for comment.
Roche, which has its own diagnostics business, made a
hostile run at genetic sequencing company Illumina Inc
last year but walked away from the $6.8 billion offer, refusing
demands to raise the bid.
Life Tech is itself the product of the combination of two
companies -- Invitrogen, a maker of cultures used in the
manufacture of biotech medicines, and Applied Biosystems, a
genetic testing company.
If Thermo Fisher wins the auction, it would also boost its
presence in scientific research, genetic analysis and applied
sciences, creating a healthcare technology giant with annual
revenues of over $16 billion and some 50,000 employees.
At a range of $65 to $70 per share for Life Tech, Thermo
Fisher believes the deal would add to its earnings, people
familiar with the matter have previously told Reuters.
(Additional reporting by Bill Berkrot in New York; Editing by
Edwina Gibbs)