By Greg Roumeliotis and Soyoung Kim
NEW YORK, April 9 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc
made a binding offer for Life Technologies Corp
on Tuesday as private equity firms raced to finalize a
consortium to take the genetic testing equipment maker private,
several people familiar with the matter said.
Thermo Fisher met a bid deadline on Tuesday but private
equity firms working on a joint bid missed it and were working
late into the evening to secure the equity required to support
an offer, the people said.
Blackstone Group LP, Carlyle Group LP and
Singapore's state investor Temasek Holdings were in talks with
KKR & Co LP about securing the required equity and
finalizing a buyout consortium, the people said.
Life Technologies would likely accept an offer past the bid
deadline to keep the process competitive, the people added.
Thermo Fisher, the world's largest maker of laboratory
equipment, is bidding more than $65 per each Life Tech share,
two of the people said. While the exact price could not be
learned, Thermo had been considering a bid of $65 to $70 per
share, sources said last week.
The private equity group would likely bid close to $65 per
share, the people said.
Shares of Life Tech ended up 1.3 percent at $66.19 on
Tuesday, giving it a market value of $11.3 billion.
The people asked not to be named because details of the
auction are not public. Thermo Fisher, KKR, Blackstone and
Carlyle declined to comment while Life Technologies and Temasek
did not respond to a request for comment.
Carlsbad, California-based Life Tech, which has hired
advisers to explore a sale, had also attracted interest from
Danaher Corp and Roche Holdings AG, people
familiar with the matter told Reuters previously.
While their position could not be confirmed, one of the
people said that neither of these two companies had carried out
the procedural work necessary ahead of the bid deadline that
would have allowed them to make offers. Danaher and Roche did
not respond to requests for comment.
If Thermo Fisher wins the auction, it would boost its
presence in scientific research, genetic analysis and applied
sciences and make it a major player in the genetic sequencing
market. It would also create a healthcare technology giant with
annual revenues of over $16 billion and some 50,000 employees.
At a range of $65 to $70 per share for Life Tech, Thermo
Fisher believes the deal would add to its earnings, people
familiar with the matter have previously told Reuters.
(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis and Soyoung Kim in New York;
Editing by Edwina Gibbs)