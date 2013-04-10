NEW YORK, April 10 A private equity consortium bid $65 per share, or $11.1 billion, for Life Technologies Corp , but fell short of a rival offer from Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, two people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Thermo Fisher's bid for the genetic testing equipment maker came in at the high-end of the $65-$70 per share range that it had been considering, two other people familiar with the matter said. The exact amount Thermo bid could not be obtained.

Blackstone Group LP, Carlyle Group LP and KKR & Co LP, which are part of the buyout consortium, declined to comment. Singapore's state investor, Temasek Holdings, which is also part of the consortium, could not be reached for comment.

Life Tech declined to comment. Thermo Fisher did not immediately respond to requests for comment.