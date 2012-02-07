* Q4 net EPS $1.06 excluding items vs Street view $1.04

Feb 7 Life Technologies Corp, a maker of tools and genetic testing equipment used in biotechnology research, on Tuesday reported slightly higher than expected fourth-quarter profit and said it sees modest revenue growth in 2012.

Excluding items, Life Tech earned $1.06 per share, topping analysts' average expectations by 2 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For 2012, the company expects revenue to grow by 2 to 4 percent and forecast earnings of $3.90 to $4.05 per share, excluding items. Analysts are estimating earnings of $4.04 per share.

"We expect growth in our game-changing Ion Torrent franchise, expansion in end markets and geographies and continued operational efficiencies to drive organic revenue growth of 2 to 4 percent over 2011 results," Chief Executive Gregory Lucier said in a statement.

The company was forced to rein in its 2011 forecast last summer and trim expenses due to constraints in government and academic spending.

Life Tech posted a net profit of $127.4 million, or 69 cents per share, compared with a profit of $70.6 million, or 37 cents per share, a year ago

Revenue for the quarter rose 4 percent to $970 million, edging past Wall Street estimates of $967.7 million.

The company saw particular strength from the Asia-Pacific region, where sales grew 10 percent. That compared with 4 percent growth in Europe, while the Americas was flat.

The Genetic Systems unit was the star performer for the quarter with revenue rising 13 percent to $278 million. Growth was driven by increased sales of Life's Ion Torrent genetic sequencing equipment and double digit growth in forensics.

Life has begun taking orders for a potentially revolutionary Ion Torrent product that can analyze an individual's complete genetic information in about a day at a cost of only about $1,000 per person. The machine that reads the information will sell for about $99,000 to $149,000 -- far cheaper than current gene sequencers..

Genetic testing has become a hot area of healthcare. Life Tech rival Illumina Inc on Tuesday rejected a $5.7 billion hostile takeover bid from Swiss drugmaker Roche as inadequate.

Life's Molecular Biology Systems unit saw revenue fall 1 percent to $441 million, while Cell Systems revenue climbed 3 percent to $244 million.

After initially rising about 1 percent in extended trading, Life Tech shares gave back those gains and were even with the Nasdaq close at $48.88.