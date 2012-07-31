July 31 Life Technologies Corp on
Tuesday reported higher second-quarter profit on increased
demand for its Ion Torrent genetic testing equipment and biotech
production products.
But the company reined in its full year forecast due to
unfavorable foreign exchange rates and challenging economic
conditions in Europe.
The company posted a net profit of $122.3 million, or 67
cents per share, compared with a profit of $95.5 million, or 52
cents per share, a year ago
Life Tech lowered the high end of its previous forecast
range by 5 cents and now expects earnings of $3.90 to $4.00 per
share, excluding special items. It now expects organic revenue
growth to come in at the low end of its prior 2 percent to 4
percent forecast.