PPG ends quest to buy Akzo Nobel for at least six months
AMSTERDAM, June 1 U.S. paints and coatings maker PPG Industries will not launch a formal bid for Dutch peer Akzo Nobel after repeated informal offers were rejected, it said on Thursday.
Feb 4 Life Technologies Corp : * Says strategic review by board still ongoing * Says board has not decided on any specific course of action * Says all ideas on the table including pursuing current strategy
AMSTERDAM, June 1 U.S. paints and coatings maker PPG Industries will not launch a formal bid for Dutch peer Akzo Nobel after repeated informal offers were rejected, it said on Thursday.
* Yingli green energy announces engagement of financial and legal advisors to special committee