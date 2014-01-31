BRIEF-Wall Financial Q4 earnings per share C$0.01
* Wall financial corporation announces Q4 operating results and financial statements
WASHINGTON Jan 31 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc , the world's largest laboratory equipment maker, has won U.S. antitrust approval to buy Life Technologies Corp on condition of some asset sales, the Federal Trade Commission said on Friday.
The deal was valued at $13.6 billion when it was announced in April.
* Total Energy Services Inc. Announces acquisition of shares of Savanna Energy Services Corp. On the tsx