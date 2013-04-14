* Deal could come in the region of $75 per share-source
* Sigma-Aldrich, private equity consortium also made
offers-sources
* Illumina had already shown appeal of genetic sequencing
companies
By Soyoung Kim and Greg Roumeliotis
NEW YORK, April 14 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc
is nearing a deal to buy genetic testing equipment maker
Life Technologies Corp for close to $13 billion,
according to four people familiar with the matter, in what would
be one of the year's biggest corporate takeovers.
The acquisition would catapult Thermo Fisher into the hot
field of genetic sequencing, where researchers, drugmakers and
doctors are uncovering the genetic factors underpinning diseases
to better tailor treatments to the patients.
Life Technologies' board met on Saturday to review three
takeover offers. It chose Thermo Fisher over Sigma-Aldrich Corp
, a maker of chemicals for research laboratories, and a
private equity consortium consisting of Blackstone Group LP
, Carlyle Group LP, KKR & Co LP and Temasek
Holdings, the sources said on Sunday.
The final price being negotiated is in the region of $75 per
share, valuing Life Technologies at close to $13 billion, one of
the sources added. A deal could come as soon as Monday, though
negotiations could yet fall apart as terms are being finalized.
Life Technologies, Thermo Fisher, Sigma-Aldrich and the
private equity consortium did not respond to requests for
comment.
Analysts have previously said the combination of Waltham,
Massachusetts-based Thermo Fisher and Carlsbad, California-based
Life Technologies would create an unparalleled life sciences
company and put Thermo on the road to $20 billion in revenues.
Life Technologies would be Thermo Fisher's biggest
acquisition since the $12.8 billion merger in 2006 of Thermo
Electron and Fisher Scientific International that created the
world's largest maker of scientific equipment and laboratory
instruments.
A deal at $75 per share would represent a premium of 36
percent on Life Technologies' closing share price on Jan. 17,
the day before it announced it had mandated Deutsche Bank AG
and Moelis & Co to assist in a strategic review.
The stock closed at $68 on the Nasdaq on Friday, up 39
percent so far this year on speculation about a possible deal.
The S&P 500 Index is up just 11.4 percent in the same
period.
PERSONALIZED MEDICINE
Life Technologies, which has a market value of $11.6 billion
and debt of about $2.4 billion, explored a sale after previous
attempts by Chief Executive Gregory Lucier to boost the value of
the company's shares and capture more market share from rival
Illumina Inc proved unsuccessful.
Illumina had already demonstrated the appeal of
gene-sequencing companies that help analyze a person's genetic
blueprint to develop personalized medical treatment. Drugmaker
Roche Holding AG had made a $6.8 billion hostile offer
for Illumina last year but walked away when the company demanded
a higher price.
Life Technologies had also attracted interest from Roche and
industrial and healthcare conglomerate Danaher Corp,
sources previously told Reuters. Yet in the end it was only
Thermo Fisher and Sigma-Aldrich that saw enough synergies to
pursue a merger.
Thermo Fisher's products range from the most basic
scientific equipment, such as test tubes, to advanced mass
spectrometry equipment used to determine the chemical structure
of molecules. It also sells chemicals, agents and antibodies
used in the manufacturing and research of biotech medicine, and
has enhanced its portfolio of environmental safety products for
testing air and water quality and food safety in recent years.
The Life Technologies deal would boost Thermo Fisher's
presence in scientific research, genetic analysis and applied
sciences. Thermo Fisher has been quite acquisitive in recent
years, buying Phadia for $3.5 billion in 2011 and Dionex for
$2.1 billion in 2010.
Life Technologies had sought a higher price from bidders
after receiving committed offers last Tuesday, the people
familiar with the matter said. They asked not to be identified
because the matter is not yet public.
The private equity consortium also raised its offer on
Friday from $65 to about $67 per share, short of Thermo Fisher's
bid, one of the people said.
The price and structure of the offer from Sigma-Aldrich,
which has a $9.2 billion market value and has been working with
Morgan Stanley on the offer, could not be determined. Morgan
Stanley declined to comment.
At 15.2 times projected 12-month earnings, Life Technologies
already trades at a premium to its peer group, which averages
13.9 times projected 12-month earnings, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
Life Technologies is also the product of the combination of
two companies - Invitrogen, a maker of cultures used in the
manufacture of biotech medicines, and the genetic testing
company Applied Biosystems.
Paulson & Co, a top Life Technologies shareholder which has
a stake in the company of more than 8 percent, would be
supportive of a deal at $75 per share as it stands to make a
profit of about $400 million, according to two people familiar
with the hedge fund manager. Paulson declined to comment.