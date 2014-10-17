Oct 17 LifeWatch AG :

* Announced on Thursday that Cigna Corporation has reinstated coverage of Ambulatory Cardiac Telemetry (ACT) service provided by its subsidiary, LifeWatch Services, Inc.

* Said coverage is retroactively effective as of June 15, and applies to all Cigna affiliated entities

* Said in addition, parties entered into confidential settlement agreement and LifeWatch Services, Inc. to be dismissing its pending case filed in U.S. District Court for Eastern District of Pennsylvania

