BRIEF-Medovex files for mixed shelf offering of up to $20 mln - SEC filing
* Medovex Corp files for mixed shelf offering of up to $20 million - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2oShGRW) Further company coverage:
Oct 17 LifeWatch AG :
* Six Exchange Regulation is opening investigation against LifeWatch regarding potential violations of rules governing ad hoc publicity - SIX
* Duration of investigatory proceedings is not determined - SIX
* Investigation is connected with publication of ad hoc release dated Jan. 22, 2014 regarding strategic partnership as well as with publication of results of financial year 2013 by ad hoc releases dated Feb. 27 and April 30, 2014. - SIX Source text: bit.ly/1vCQmoC Further company coverage:
April 21 A European Medicines Agency panel said on Friday it recommended granting marketing approval to Sanofi and Regeneron's experimental drug to treat rheumatoid arthritis.